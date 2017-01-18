Refuge Church announced recently that they will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world that will host Night to Shine sponsored, by the Tim Tebow Foundation simultaneously on Friday, February 10. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. This worldwide movement is already set to take place next year in all 50 states and 10 countries around the world…and the numbers continue to grow! Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest and, of course, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom. “We are honored to be able to work with so many churches across the county and around the world to impact the lives of people with special needs,” said Erik Dellenback, executive director of the Tim Tebow Foundation. “After such an amazing response to the first two years of Night to Shine, our prayer is that this event will continue to change the face of Valentine’s Day weekend from simply a celebration of love, to a celebration of God’s love for people with special needs.” As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with the official 2017 Night to Shine Planning Manual, the official Night to Shine Prom Kit, complete with decorations and gifts for the guests, and personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member. The foundation also is providing financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance in hosting the event. During Night to Shine 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. Last February, Night to Shine 2016 saw 450 percent growth, reaching 32,000 honored guests in 201 host churches with 75,000 volunteers. Night to Shine 2017 promises to be the biggest event yet, with more than 350 churches already signed up to participate all around the world. For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Refuge Church, visit www.refugeindiana.com. For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.