By Josh Suiter



The first meeting of 2017 of the Board of Trustees for the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation included a discussion on a survey of corporation employees as well as the election of their officers for 2017. The board reelected Rebecca Gardenour as their president. Lee Ann Wiseheart was elected Vice President and Donna Corbett was reelected as the board secretary. In addition, Gardenour welcomed new board members Elizabeth Galligan and Jenny Higbie to the board. She also announced that board member D.J. Hines has resigned effective January 1. Hines said in a letter “It has been my pleasure to serve in this capacity for the last 6 years.” Gardenour said the board is accepting letters of interests from anyone in the community that lives in District 2. The area is comprised of New Albany City and New Albany Township precincts including 9, 13, 14, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29,31, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45 and 46. Applicants should send it to Rebeeca Gardenour at 2813 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN 47150 before the board’s executive session on January 18. The board also discussed an impending employee survey. Board member Lee Ann Wiseheart said the board approved last year for a survey to be done of all our employees “The purpose of the survey as we have stated before is it aligns with the boards goal of having a board evaluation and to gauge the pulse of our employees and how they feel the board is serving them as well as gain insight in how the board can support them in their work environment through policy and communicate the board’s desire to maintain transparency. The survey will be voluntary.” Wiseheart said no IP addresses can be traced so that more employees “can feel comfortable responding confidentially.” The board approved for the subcommittee of Gardenour, Donna Corbett and Wiseheart to research survey companies and bring a recommendation back to the board. The subcommittee met and narrowed it down to 3. The committee recommended Minds on Results out of Michigan. “The recommendation that the committee is making tonight is for the board to hire Minds on Results. Shawn Hill is the deputy chief of schools in Detroit (Mich.) Public Schools and she and Dr. (Carlos) Lopez have the survey organization Minds on Results. I have given you the information of what they do” Wiseheart added. “Shawn, Becky, Donna and I discussed the desire to see more recruiting, hiring and retaining of minorities and that is one of the areas they they cover…They design survey questions as an avenue for the organization to gain information concerning how people feel about job satisfaction, equity, opportunities for professional growth, leadership and the pulse of our overall district according to our employees,” she added. Hill spoke via video conferencing and said “we will proactively work with the leadership team. We are not trying to do this on our own. We will be there with you engaging certain stakeholders and we have everything you all need to collect the right information. We want to make sure this is beneficial so we can get the most stakeholders involved. We want to engage the stakeholders at multiple levels and throughout the process.” Superintendent Dr. Bruce Hibbard expressed concern about the timing of the survey. “I am concerned with doing the survey in the second semester. The pressure is on now until the state test. Our school administrators are finishing evaluations and we are busy.” Hill assured him they would work with them on the best time to complete the survey. The organization will charge the corporation $125 an hour. In phase one, there are approximately 20 hours of billing and in phase 2 about 52 Hours. In addition, there will be costs for Hill and Lopez’s travel expenses. After a motion by Wiseheart and seconded by Jenny HIgbie the board approved hiring Minds on Results to do the survey by a vote of 5-0. Board member Jan Anderson could not attend the meeting. The board also acknowledged a Floyd Central High School student Carson Conley who scored a perfect score of 36 on his ACT. “He did it twice. He took it the second time because he missed one problem even though he scored a 36. He took it again because he didn’t want to miss any problems,” said Hibbard. Hibbard asked Conley what his favorite classes at Floyd Central were and he said “I have always enjoyed math classes and I have also enjoyed being involved in the International Baccalaureate Program at Floyd Central. I think it has been a really good experience and helped me in high school.” Conley also introduced his mother, DeAnn Thrasher, a special education teacher at Floyd Central and his grandmother, Barbara Thrasher, who retired from New Albany High School. During the board meeting, a few residents spoke about curriculum used in seventh grade geography that references Sharia law, the religious law governing members of the Islamic faith. Sharia deals with many topics, including crime, politics, marriage contracts, trade regulations, religious prescriptions, and economics. Adherence to Sharia has served as one of the distinguishing characteristics of the Muslim faith historically. Dean Hulls, who has children at Highland Hills Middle School said his concern started when his daughter brought home her homework. “It was to understand stereotyping and I thought that was a bit odd that this was coming from geography class so I read into the particular article… It talks about the differences between a young woman living under Sharia law versus one living in the United States. My concern with this material is that it is inaccurate. It does not accurately portray woman living under Sharia law. It is misleading and it is incomplete because it doesn’t include things like honor killings, stonings, or some of the other really bad things that happen under Sharia Law,” he said. “It quite honestly leaves the reader thinking Sharia Law doesn’t look so bad…Let me tell you about Sharia Law. Let me tell you about some of the modern Muslim counties I have visited. Where women are asked to walk behind men. It has been watered down to make this look like something that is acceptable,” he added. John Baker, of Georgetown, said “I was shocked and surprised to see this type of materials in our curriculum. If you look at this article, it is not written by a real person. It was created by someone from this organization and I wonder what a woman under Sharia law that was taken and what she would say for real. This is used for educational purposes….I am deeply concerned about what this is.” “By itself, these two pages, you would think Sharia Law was the most wonderful thing and it slams western men of which I am one and I am offended. I did a little research and this article was used in Marietta, Georgia, in a public school down there and parents spoke out and it was removed from the curriculum,” he added. Both men are encouraging the board to take a hard look at this and assured the board they will continue to fight for it to be removed from the curriculum. The board will meet again for a special meeting on January 30 at 6 p.m. to vote on the new school board member as well as whether to hold meetings twice a month followed by a work session.