By Josh Suiter



A discussion about the county jail being in staffing compliance, a tax abatement request from a local company and an election of officers were some of the agenda items during two different Floyd County Council meetings on January 1oth. During the organizational meeting, the council re-elected Councilman Brad Striegel as their President and new Councilwoman Denise Konkle as their Vice-President. They were both elected by a 4-3 vote. In addition to Konkle, two other council members were welcomed - Dale Bagshaw and Leslie Knable. County Sheriff Frank Loop spoke during the meeting and shared with the council that there was a shortage in staff members needed at the jail. “Floyd County Jail is not in compliance and we will be preparing for the next meeting a staffing request so that we are in compliance and I wanted you to have a letter from the state. I have hired a staffing group to come in and study the jail. I am short 6-10 people. I will prepare a presentation for your next meeting to show where we need to make improvements.” Kathleen Crowley, Senior Director of Business Retention and Expansion for One Southern Indiana and Matthews Smith, COO of Smith Creek, spoke to the council to get approval for a tax abatement. The company has over 95 employees with an estimated payroll of $3.6 million with an average hourly wage of $21 an hour. The proposed projects looks to add 7 new employees with an average hourly wage of over $18 an hour with an estimated payroll of $39,9 million. “This company is looking to do a real property investment of $1,095,000 and a person property investment investment of $1,960,000,” Crowley said. “The manufacturing equipment is $1,950,000 with IT equipment of $10,000. We are respectively requesting 10 years on the real property improvements and five years on the personal property.” “You are looking at a handful of projects with the two main ones. The first is a piece of equipment that takes bags of products or mulch pellets and allows the operators to have a machine that stacks it for them. Currently, we are hiring folks to hand stack them. It has become a challenge to find the labor to do that. This will allow us to upgrade that labor a little bit where they are not doing the physical work hand stacking them but they will be operating machines to do that for them. This will help upgrade the level of employees we have and train them to do a more skilled level job,” said Smith. “The second project is a maintenance facility that allows our mechanics or maintenance techs to work on our current equipment and the new equipment. Right now, they work in a shop that is outdated. They are on top of each other and it is causing us problems in maintaining our maintenance techs. For us to continue what we are doing, we need to add a facility to help keep them from being on top of each other or working outside.” “The state of Indiana is working with Smith Creek on this project and respectively ask for your support of this project as well,” said Crowley. Councilman Tom Picket asked where this project would be located. Smith said the company itself is in Floyd and Clark Counties but that this project in particular is in Floyd County near Joe Huber’s. The cost savings on the real property is for $82,000 over 10 years and on the person property is $38,000 over 5 years. A motion was made by Konkle to approve the abatement and Councilwoman Lana Aebersold seconded it. The abatement passed 7-0. The next meeting will be February 14 at 6 p.m.