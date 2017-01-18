The Salem Lions cruised to its eighth straight victory with an impressive 76-41 road win at Scottsburg in Mid Southern Conference boys action at Meyer Gym on Friday night. The Lions, now 9-1 overall and 1-1 in MSC play, never trailed exploding to a 24-10 first quarter with a pressure defense and deadly accuracy from behind the three point line. Salem forced Scottsburg into 14 turnovers during the game while committing just four and made nine three-point shots. The Lions had a balanced scoring night as four players produced double figure point totals. They were led by Xavier Haendiges who had a game high 20; followed by Hunter Weedin with 14; Seth Hobson with 13 and Jeffrey Burch who netted 11. Scottsburg fell to 3-10 overall and 2-5 in MSC play with the loss. The Warriors did play an improved second quarter, being outscored by the Lions 18-13 before the intermission, trailing 42-23. But the second half had the Warriors going cold on offense scoring 18 total points in the second half. Senior forward Mitchell Meagher led Scottsburg with 19 points followed by Jimmy Neace who chipped in nine. Salem next plays on Jan. 20 hosting Corydon Central in MSC play. Scottsburg hosts New Albany in a non-league game at Meyer Gym on Saturday, Jan. 14.