The Eastern High School girls’ basketball team had an impressive week, going 3-0, with two of those wins being Mid Southern Conference road wins. It started with a trip\ to Charlestown Tuesday (January 10) for another Mid Southern Conference match up and a 40-35 win. The Lady Musketeers followed that with a win Thursday (January 12) at Corydon, 47-45 and then a Saturday afternoon win, 69-31 over visiting Christian Academy. The following is a look back at the week that was. Vs. Charlestown. The game was close and highly competitive throughout, with both teams playing solid defense. The Lady Musketeers eventually created a small cushion and won 40-35. They were lead in scoring by Rachel Stewart’s 21, which helped them improve to 5-1 in the MSC and remain one-game behind North Harrison. Scoring Eastern: Rachel Stewart 21, Taylor Drury 10, Isabell Claywell 6, Savannah Emmert 3. Three-pointers: Claywell 2, Stewart 1. Charlestown: Gabrielle Gagnon 3, Peyton Crace 6, Bri Harvey 14, Samantha Matthews 12. Three-pointers: Gagnon 1, Harvey 1, Matthews 2.

Vs. Corydon Central Eastern jumped out early on the host Lady Panthers, but through the duration of the first half Corydon battled back going into half down 20-22. The Lady Musketeers were lead by Taylor Drury’s 16 as they win a tight battle on the road 47-45. Scoring Eastern: Veronica Judson 1, Rachel Stewart 11, Taylor Drury 16, Savannah Emmert 8, Isabell Claywell 8, Caylee Graves- 3 Three Pointers: Claywell 1, Graves 1. Corydon: Gracie Paden 12, Allyssa Edwards 7, Megan Rowlett 8, Cami Schmitt 8, Grace Carver 2, Madison Engleman 6 and Emily Harbaugh 6. Three Pointers: Rowlett 2, Schmitt 1, Edwards 1, Engleman 2.

Vs. CAi Eastern hosted Christian Academy Saturday afternoon in a non conference match up. The Lady Musketeers jumped out to a 17 point lead in the first quarter and continued that momentum throughout the game as Eastern defeated Christian Academy 69-31. The Lady Musketeers have their last two conference games this week where Thursday they will travel to Scottsburg and Saturday they will host Silver Creek. Eastern: Veronica Judson 1, Taylor Drury 15, Rachel Stewart 26, Savannah Emmert 5, Isabell Claywell 19, Holly Purlee 3. Three Pointers: Stewart 2, Claywell 3, Purlee 1. Christian Academy: Danielle Summit 4, Alli Stumler 8, Hailey Jones 5, Abby Martin 2, Mckenna Cavanaugh 2, Kye Jenkins 10. Three Pointers: Jones 1.