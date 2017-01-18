By Dennis Dunn



Once again it’s that time of the year again. Its girls’ basketball sectional time. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the IHSAA held the 42nd annual girls basketball state tournament pairing show. Sectional games are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and run through Saturday, Feb. 4. Regional round will be slated for Saturday, Feb. 11 and semi-states will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18. The state championship game will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Banker Life Fieldhouse. Class 4A top-ranked North Central of Indianapolis will play home-standing Warren Central in Sectional 10. In Sectional 15 at Floyd Central, the host Highlanders will play Jennings County in the first game and Bedford North Lawrence will battle Seymour in game two. In game three, New Albany will play the winner of the FC-JC game and in game four, Jeffersonville will play the winner of the BNL-Seymour game. The winners of games three and four will meet in the sectional champion on Saturday, Feb. 4. North Harrison, the top-ranked team in Class 3A and last year’s state runner-up, will take on Silver Creek in the opening game of Sectional 30 at Corydon Central. In the second game, Brownstown Central will play Scottsburg, while Charlestown will tangle with Salem in game three. The host school, Corydon will play the winner of the NH-SC in game four. The championship game is Saturday night. In the Class 2A Sectional 46 at Providence and in game one Crawford County will take on Eastern (Pekin), while Providence will do battle with Henryville in game two. Paoli will play the winner of the CC-EHS in game three and Clarksville will play the Providence-Henryville winner in game four. The winners will play for the championship on Saturday night. In the Class A Sectional 61 at Orleans, Crothersville will play Trinity Lutheran in game one, while West Washington will play Borden in game two. The host Bulldogs will play the winner of the CHS-TLHS in game three and Medora drew the other bye and will play the winner of the WW-Borden game in game four. The winners of game three and four will fight for the championship on Saturday night. In the another Class A Sectional 62 at New Washington, the host school will play Christian Academy on the opening night in game one. Shawe Memorial will play Rock Creek Academy in game two. Lanesville drew a bye and will play the winner of the CAI-NW game in game three. South Central drew the other bye and will play the Shawe-RCA winner in game four. The winners will play in the championship on Saturday night. In Class 4A, the winner of the Floyd Central sectional will play the Martinsville winner in game two of the BNL Regional, while the Evansville Central winner will play the Columbus North winner. In Class 3A, the Gibson Southern winner will play the Vincennes Lincoln winner, while the Corydon Central winner will play the Rushville winner in the Charlestown Regional. In the Class 2A Regional at Paoli, the Austin winner will play the Forest Park winner, while the Providence winner will play the North Knox winner. In the Class A Regional at Springs Valley, the New Washington winner will play the Loogootee winner, while the Orleans winner will play the Tecumseh winner. Sectionals Class 4A Sectional 15 at Floyd Central Game 1: Jennings County vs. Floyd Central, Tuesday Game 2: Bedford NL vs. Seymour, Tuesday Game 3: New Albany vs. Winner of Game 1, Friday Game 4: Jeffersonville vs. Winner of Game 2, Friday Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Saturday Class 3A Sectional 30 at Corydon Central Game 1: North Harrison vs. Silver Creek, Tuesday Game 2: Brownstown Central vs. Scottsburg, Wednesday Game 3: Charlestown vs. Salem, Wednesday Game 4: Corydon Central vs. Winner of Game 1, Friday Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, Friday Championship: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, Saturday Class 2A Sectional 46 at Providence Game 1: Crawford County vs. Eastern (Pekin), Tuesday Game 2: Providence vs. Henryville, Tuesday Game 3: Paoli vs. Winner of Game 1, Friday Game 4: Clarksville vs. Winner of Game 2, Friday Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, Saturday Class A Sectional 61 at Orleans Game 1: Crothersville vs. Trinity Lutheran, Tuesday. Game 2: WW vs. Borden, Tuesday Game 3: Orleans vs. Winner of Game 1, Friday Game 4: Medora vs. Winner of Game 2, Friday Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, Saturday Class A Sectional 62 at New Washington Game 1: Christian Academy vs. New Washington, Tuesday Game 2: Shawe Memorial vs. Rock Creek, Tuesday Game 3: Lanesville vs. Winner of Game 1, Friday Game 4: South Central vs. Winner of Game 2, Friday Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, Saturday