Last month, Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck stopped a pickup truck with an ATV in the back and what he called some nervous occupants in Harrison County.

Schrek grew suspicious when he observed the ATV’s tampered ignition, but was forced to release the subjects when a radio check indicated the ATV was clean.

Still suspicious, Schrek contacted the ATV manufacturer, and he and fellow Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington tracked down the ATV’s original owner, and were able to confirm it was indeed stolen from his pad-locked shed several years ago in Washington County.

Last week, Schrek, along with Indiana Conservation Officers Zac Howerton and Jon Watkins, were able to track down the ATV, which had already been been traded, from Meade County, Kentucky back to Perry County, Indiana.

It has been recovered and is back in the hands of its rightful owner.

The investigation is ongoing.