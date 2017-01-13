Yesterday evening (Thursday, January 12, 2017) around 6:30 pm, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, went to an address located at 10906 Lost River Road in Campbellsburg, (Washington County). Officers responded to that address after family members of the occupant of the residence, had not been seen or heard from him in a couple of days.

When officers arrived at the location, a complete search was completed looking for the occupant of the residence, Blake Andrew Box-Skinner, 20 years old.



During the search, Blake Andrew Box-Skinner’s deceased body was located in an outbuilding on the property covered with debris. Indiana State Police Detectives and Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene.



During the investigation, detectives from the Indiana State Police spoke with Blake Andrew Box-Skinner’s roommate, Joshuah Wayne Emerson Rainbolt, 20 years old. After speaking to Joshuah Wayne Emerson Rainbolt, Indiana State Police Detectives placed him under arrest for the Murder of Blake Andrew Box-Skinner. He was also charged with Obstruction of Justice, Felony and Improper Disposal of a Corpse, Felony. He was incarcerated at the Washington County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.



At this time, the preliminary cause of death appears to be a gunshot wound. However, an autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the Jefferson County Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, KY, this morning, to determine the official cause of death.