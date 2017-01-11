The following is the arrest list for Floyd County through the early morning hours of January 6. The list was provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just having charges and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

12/30/2016

Teara J. Yates, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended with a prior.

Jeffery K. Colglazier, 56, City-At-Large, public intoxication.

Andrea N. Johnson, 29, New Albany, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent.

Michael H. Walker, 50, Georgetown, possession of marijuana.

Cody L. Hurst, 28, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of a narcotic drug and theft).

Derek S. Kreutner, 48, New Albany, OWI, OWI .08 or more.



12/31/2016

Carl S. Smith, 44, New Albany, Borden, possession of a legend drug, OWI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance.

Brittany C. Engleman, 35, Borden, possession of a legend drug, OWI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance.

Jeffrey A. Welch, 31, New Albany, Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Joseph M. Gant, 48, Louisville, OWI, OWI .08 or more.

Patrick M. Goines, 26, Borden, warrant: (VOP-burglary).

Andre L. Wells, 27, Louisville, theft.

Dwayne M. Lyninger, 33, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine), warrant: (FTA-burglary).

Robert F. Spears, 53, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement.

Ronald E. Voelker, 45, Lanesville, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended prior, OWI.

Tiffany J. Stephens-Vasquez, 33, Mauckport, OWI narcotics, legend drug act.

Jacqueline R. Mannen, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant: (violation of professional services – forgery x3).

Logan T. Wycoff, 27, Underwood, OWI prior, OWI.

Eric E. Morris, 35, Louisville, OWI, OWI PER SE, OWI .15 or more.

Lura K. Hall, 43, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance.

Alex E. Mikel, 24, New Albany, OWI, OWI PER SE.



1/1/2017

Nathanial C. Prater, 23, New Albany, possession of marijuana.

Timothy R. Gravel, 45, Fairdale, Ky., possession of stolen property (vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance.

Ace D. Saxon, 34, Lanesville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement.

Eric R. Valentine, 27, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI PER SE.

Larry L. McKinley, 27, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI PER SE, carrying a handgun without a license.

Joseph D. Candada, 24, Clarksville, OWI, OWI PER SE.

Dwana R. Hinkston, 46, Jeffersonville, OWI .15 or more.

Michael T. Bennett, 37, Georgetown, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Shatona J. Klingsmith, 32, City-At-Large, warrant: (FTA-possession of a narcotic drug).

Dustin A. Amy, 31, New Albany, OWI prior, OWI.

Angela S. Booker, 27, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe.

Mary E. Banet, 34, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior); warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

Terry L. Reece, Jr., 46, Waddy, Ky., warrant: (VOP-theft).



January 2, 2017

Cornelio Morales-Duran, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy.

Peter M. Lyons, 51, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-resisting law enforcement); warrant: (FTA-theft).

Mariah E. Shultz, 21, New Albany, needs waiver for Shelby County, Kentucky.

John B. Downs, 32, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia); new charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Jennifer R. Cole, 31, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended).

Huel T. Allgood, 47, Louisville, warrant: (auto theft).



1/3/2016

Hannah S. Sullivan, 37, City-At-Large, criminal trespass.

Zachary W. Babcock, 24, Hardinsburg, warrant: (invasion of privacy).

Jeffery S. Miller, 38, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, warrant: (VOP-theft).

Kelsey M. Slaughter, 23, Otisco, warrant: (possession of narcotic drug).

Damian E. Woolridge, 26, Louisville, warrant: (criminal deviate conduct victim compelled by force).

Christopher J. Mallett, 30, Georgetown, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine).

Troy A. Redfoot, 42, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-theft).

Ronald J. Stevens, 57, New Albany, public intoxication (manner that endangers self).

Kelly M. Woolston, 29, Paoli, warrant: (FTA-theft); warrant: (FTA-theft).

Jennifer L. Glaser, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant: (theft x5, criminal mischief x5).

Nancy L. Amster, 63, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication (endangers the life of another).

Fernando A. Gonzales, 19, New Albany, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Ruben Gonzalez, Jr., 20, New Albany, minor consumption, possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana.



January 4, 2017

Jordan M. Richie, 20, Louisville, warrant: (murder).

Fowler D. Patterson, 34,Greenville, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.)

Zada K. Johnson, 28, Greenville, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine).

Richard D. Taylor, 21, City-At-Large, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, public intoxication, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident.

James N. Garrard, 35, Corydon, theft.

Nathan R. Stumler, 28, Louisville, battery, public intoxication.

Jim L. McGowan, III, 21, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of synthetic drug, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication).

Christopher J. Mallett, 30, Georgetown, needs waiver signed.



1/5/2016

Sherrill M. Rommell, 38, Sellersburg, OWI.

Brittany G. Cunningham, 29, Depauw, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance.

Gregory A. Broy, Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license, maintaining a common nuisance, theft, possession of a controlled substance).

Christopher W. Yarnell, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating a vehicle without receiving a license).

William J. Fabyunkey-Wright, 27, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana); warrant: (possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of dependent).

Jessica R. Chanley, 26, City-At-Large, warrant: (FTA-conversion).

Michael R. Dunn, 39, New Albany, warrant: (court-ordered arrest).

Jonathan L. Elliott, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant: (court-ordered arrest); warrant: (court-ordered arrest).



1/6/2017

Rhylie A. Ladue, 22, Clarksville, OWI x2.