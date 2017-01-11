By Evan Saylor

Special Correspondent



Friday night the Borden Braves hosted the Mustangs of New Washington in a matchup that Borden leads 7-3 in the past ten meetings. With only four points separating both teams offensive and defensive average the game had many momentum shifts but ultimately New Washington’s size proved too much as they topped the Braves 35-28. Borden was caught playing catch-up for the first half as they were slow in their zone defense, giving New Washington two open three-point baskets early in the game. New Washington had a 5–11 lead with just under a minute remaining but a layup settled the score back within four at the end of the first. “Our pass and catch wasn’t good as well as our shot selection. We didn’t execute anything we worked on all week,” said Doc Nash. Despite Borden’s first field goal not coming until halfway into the second quarter the Braves were able to knock down some tough shots in the paint and hold New Washington to just four points in the second quarter. “We really try to work on being disciplined, to not leave our feet, to not reach, and to make them take to toughs shots over our size,” said Johnathan May of New Washington Out of the half Borden racked up six quick points to give them their biggest lead of the night 24-15. The Mustangs then proceeded to out score the Braves 20-4 from that moment on by shutting down any offense they tried to run, and picked up of their defense by forcing Borden to take bad shots. “Even if you win by 15 or 20 I think there is a lot of things you can improve on,” said Johnathan May The Mustangs went on to win the game with the help of seven late free-throws 35-28. Borden: Hart-12 McNew-10 Franklin-4 Bachman-2 New Washington: Horton-11 Lind-8 Ellison-8 Moore-7 Mack-1 Both teams are back in action Friday night with Borden (8-4) at Austin, and New Washington (8-6) at Henryville. On Satruday Borden ran into another tough opponent as they fell to Silver Creek, 44-25. After starting the season 7-0, the Braves have now dropped four of their last five.