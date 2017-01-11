By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent



The Salem girls’ basketball team seems to be peaking at the right time of the year as they claimed their sixth straight win on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Brooks Memorial Gym with a 59-52 Mid-Southern Conference win over Silver Creek. With the win, the Lady Lions improved to 11-7 overall and 2-3 in the MSC, while Silver Creek fell to 5-12 and 1-6. “It was a good win and it got crazy there at the end,” Salem Coach Jerry Hickey said. “Coach Scott Schoen and I are good friends and we talk all the time. We know the other team is not going to blow the other team out of the water. We are going to have tie games all the team because we know each other too well. “We scout heavily and you feel good when you are up 20. We knew it would be close at the end. It’s hard to play with a 20-point lead and then you get into that, ‘should we be attacking or should we pull that out’. When you are down 20 you get to free shoot. What pressure is there when you are down 20? They made seven 3’s in the second half.” This game was a tale of two halves as Salem won the first half and Silver Creek won the second half. The Lions took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lions led 6-2 until the Lady Dragons Grace Holland hit a free throw to make it 6-3. Leah Miller had a 2-point basket and followed that up with a 3-pointer to take an 11-3 lead. Haley Baxter then scored four straight points for the Dragons to make it 11-7 after the first quarter. Holland got her team within two points at 11-9, but the Lions went on a 9-0 run to make it 20-9. A 9-0 Salem run later in the quarter made it 29-13 as the Lions managed a 34-15 lead. Early in the third quarter, Salem senior Liz Weaver knocked down a 3-pointer to give her team the biggest lead of the game at 24, 41-17. However, from the point on the Dragons began their rally as they scored nine straight points to cut the lead to 41-26. Lauren Polston scored the final two points of the quarter for the Dragons to make it 44-30 after three quarters. “We have to play with a lot more desperation,” SC Coach Schoen said. “I thought early on we didn’t have a high energy level in the first quarter and second quarter. It seems like when we make more shots we play with more energy. “I thought in the second half when we made shots our energy level was up. We missed some opportunities as it was 11-7 after the first quarter, then we turn around it was 34-15 at the half. I told the girls we need shooters and done a good job of getting Lauren some shots.” Ansley Walton hit two straight buckets in the fourth quarter to extend Salem’s lead to 48-32. Polston then helped her team go on an 11-0 run as she hit a 3-pointer to start and end the streak as they got within 48-43. The closest the Dragons got was four points at 50-46. Polston had four 3-pointers for the Dragons in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points. “She is a great shooter,” Schoen said of Polston. “We had opportunities in transition but just missed her. We were not seeing where she was at in the first half, but done a better job in the second half.” Offensively for the Lions they had four players in double figures led by Miller’s 16. Weaver and Alaina Davidson each added 11 and Walton scored 10. As for the Dragons they had 10 players in the scoring column. “Ansley doesn’t play much in the first half because of foul trouble,” Hickey said. “Leah picked up the slack in the first half and Alaina had 11. It’s hard to beat a team when you get three or four girls in double figures.” In the junior varsity contest, Salem won 53-34. Hope Tomlinson led the winners with 15 points and Jordan Leddon led the visitors with 14. Salem will travel to Scottsburg on Thursday, Jan. 12 while Silver Creek will host Austin on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Saturday, Jan. 7, at Salem SC 7 8 15 22 – 52 SHS 11 23 10 15 – 59 Silver Creek (5-12, 1-6): Lauren Polston 20, Abby May 7, Haley Baxter 4, Grace Holland 4, Elayna Balingit 4, Jordan Balz 3, Kylie Wilkinson 2, Emily Steele 2, Abby Whitlock 2, Savannah O’Neil 2. Salem (11-7, 2-3): Leah Miller 16, Liz Weaver 11, Alaina Davidson 11, Ansley Walton 10, Mackenzie Underwood 4, Laken White 3, Jamie Taylor 2. Junior Varsity Salem def. Silver Creek, 53-34 Silver Creek: Jordan Leddon 14, Balingit 8, Vic Hutchings 5, Katlin Berg 4, Deysi Gonzalez 3. Salem: Hope Tomlinson 15, Miller 13, Lettie Nice 7, Madison Wilcox 6, Kylie Brown 5, Underwood 3, Lexi Garloch 2, Ashton Thompson 1, Charity McFelea 1.