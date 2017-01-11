Sarah Milligan took office as County Clerk on January 2 and found herself in a difficult situation out of the gate. Not only was she tasked with learning the new position but she also found herself having to replace 75 percent of the clerk’s staff. She said the four employees who left at the first of the year took with them 80 years of experience. In attempt to get qualified employees to fill those positions, Milligan approached the Washington County Council at its regular meeting on Jan. 3 seeking more compensation for new employees. Additional compensation, she said, would allow qualified employees to leave current positions without taking large pay cuts. Milligan suggested using money that was originally budgeted to pay the departing employees for longevity. The amount she was asking for totaled $2,100, which would be divided up between three individuals. Councilman John Revels was concerned about giving raises to some employees and none to others bringing about legal issues. Council Attorney Mark Clark said should the council decide to grant Milligan’s request there would be no legal issues. “Our employees are at will and we have the discretion to set wages,” he said. “I don’t have any problem telling you, you have discretion to set wages where you want to set them.” Councilman David Hoar warned the council if they decide to do this they can expect to hear from the other county offices seeking additional compensation. “If we do this, the first deputy in the Auditor’s office will come to our next meeting and ask for the increase,” Hoar said. “We take that $2,100 and divide it by the number of offices we have, because each one of them legitimately should be able to ask for that. Or they could quit and then come back in and ask for that amount based on experience.” Milligan disagreed stating the circumstances surrounding the request as a way for the council to justify the increase. The request and the uniqueness of Milligan’s situation seemed to be met with sympathy by the council, but none of the members present seemed willing to take a public stance either way. They eventually called a caucus to discus “Political Strategy” at the suggestion of county Attorney Mark Clark. “The Republican party members could call a caucus,” Clark said. “Under the Open Door Law, a caucus is excluded from the definition of the meeting. In the caucus, the party can only discus the political strategy of responding to an issue before the body and you can not make a decision in the caucus.” The council decided to caucus and after a short time returned. Hoar made a motion to keep the salary ordinance as it was proposed and approved for 2017, which denied Milligan’s request. Gerald Fleming seconded the motion, which opened the issue for discussion. “There is a process in establishing a budget and a salary ordinance and that starts all the way back in June,” Hoar said. “At that time we don’t know how the elections are going to turn out and what kinds of things may go on in an office during that process. We do not want to set a precedence as a council in showing favoritism to a particular department. I urge the council to support the original salary ordinance.” Fleming agreed. He said trying to build a budget based on things that may or may not happen is very difficult. “What happened was not your fault,” Fleming told Milligan, “but you were elected to that position and there is help out there for help in the situation you are in.” Councilman Hoar, Fleming, John Revels and Rondale Brishaber all voted to keep the ordinance as is. Ewen did not vote either way, stating his friendship with one of the people who would have potentially gotten more money from the increase. Councilman Ben Bowling was not present and one seat is vacant from the passing of Frank Knobles. In other business * A highway department employee recently found out he will be receiving disability and Highway Department Manager Pam Hasty informed the council that she would be hiring someone to fill that spot. Hasty said once the commissioners and the District 2 Superintendent talk there is likely to be another opening due to an employee losing their license. Another employee is using his Family Medical Leave Act following a motorcycle accident. “We have two openings for sure, and possible a third over the next couple of months,” Hasty said. The council voted unanimously to let Hasty and the highway department to pursue filling the two openings. * The council also started the new year by electing a president and vice president for 2017. Todd Ewen was elected president and David Hoar was selected as vice president. * Ewen suggested the county take a lot at ways to crack down on over-time in county offices. “The only leverage we have over elected officials and department heads is at budget time,” he said. “At that time we are to hold them accountable for their budgets and we assume they are being responsible with the county’s money.” He suggested drafting a joint letter from the council and commissioners holding departments accountable for getting the overtime/comp-time under control. “Those things are bleeding us and it just can’t go on like this,” he said. “These departments need to understand they need to do everything in their power to help this situation, because it has a direct effect on their pay.” The council made several appointments and tabled several as they wait to hear from folks about their interest to remain on their respective boards. The next meeting will be Monday, February 6 at 9 a.m. in the meeting room at the Washington County Government Building.