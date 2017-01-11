The Clark County annual vegetable gardening class series dubbed “The After Dinner Garden Conversation” is here again! Starting in February they will have a series of eight classes, one class per month on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a fee of $20 for all eight classes. Participants will get a 3-ring binder with all eight presentations and enjoy light snacks at every presentation. All sessions will be held at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds. The schedule for the sessions: *February 16- Extending the Gardening Season- Techniques for early start, late end of gardening *March 16- Vegetables Nursery Management- what you need to know *April 13- The Why, What, When and How of Growing Vegetables *May 18- Space Management in the Home Garden- the place of vertical gardens *June 15- Applying Organic Gardening Principles in the Home Garden *July 13- All About Composing! What you need to know about making a nutrient-rich compost *August 17- Managing House Plants- Can my indoor plants look as pretty as outdoor plants? *September 14- Healing Gardens- Part 1- Enjoying the benefits of healing gardens in your backyard! Clark County Extension is once again offering the opportunity to gardening enthusiasts and beginners to gardening to get to learn how to successfully raise vegetables in their communities and backyards. Whether you are going to engage in vegetable gardening as a food supplement, engage in it as a means to put in needed exercise or want to maintain a vegetables garden for healthy eating reasons, this is an opportunity for you. It is also an opportunity for grandparents and parents to learn how to garden so they can use gardening for quality bonding with their children and grandchildren while taking advantage of the therapeutic benefits of gardening. These sessions also offer Purdue Master Gardeners and other experts in vegetable gardening an opportunity to share their knowledge with participants. The After Dinner Garden Conversation as the name implies is going to do just that! There will be a series of sessions on vegetable gardening that combine conversations on individual experiences with presentations. If you have questions about these classes, please contact Simon Kafari at 812-256-4591 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Should you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of an event, please contact the Extension office at 812-256-4591. To participate, you will need to call the Extension office to register before Feb. 10.