She was the daughter of the late Ernest C. Morgan and Ona Peak Morgan, and she was an Austin native, born there on April 19, 1919.

She and her husband Roy “Red” Lagenaur built a thriving business in downtown Austin, Lagenaur’s Pharmacy. The store served as a gathering place for many shoppers who relied on the Lagenaurs as much as they did the physicians who sent them to the drugstore for prescriptions.

Many Austin visitors made Lagenaur’s a regular stop, and its small overhead sign on West Main Street ensured folks knew where it was located. As a couple, they were involved in community activities.

Red was in the Lions Club and on the fire department roster, and they attended basketball games along with the rest of the community.

When the couple decided to retired, they sold the business to Dee Carter. It is now Stewart’s Pharmacy and still located in the same building.

Red died in June, 1975, and Dorothea joined him on Saturday, December 31. She passed away at Bee Hive Homes of Scottsburg, where she had been residing.

She was also preceded in death by their son, Roy.

Her survivors include a daughter, Carolee and husband Philip Barlowe of Lowell; her daughter-in-law, Laura Lagenaur of Plymouth, Mn.; a sister-in-law, Jean Morgan of Austin; and many nieces and nephews.

Pastor Dave Huey officiated at the funeral service. Burial was in Austin Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be arranged through the staff of the Buchanan Funeral Home to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

