A trip to Indianapolis undertaken by a Scottsburg area couple on Thursday morning, January 5, ended in tragedy and death. Gene Brown, 71, and wife Carolyn Hunley Brown, 70, were nearing the Jonesville interchange on Interstate 65 when the man apparently experienced a mild heart attack some time before 8 a.m. The medical emergency caused the 2007 Chevy Avalanche SUV to go out of control. The vehicle left the highway on the east side just south of exit 55 and traveled down an embankment where it struck a utility pole head-on. The couple’s airbags did not deploy, and the impact caused fatal injuries to Carolyn Brown. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Gene Brown suffered an apparent broken pelvis, facial bones, shoulder, arm and leg. He was transported by Jackson County EMS to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour before being air-lifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. There, Brown has undergone several surgeries, the first occurring later on Thursday. He remains a patient in the hospital’s ICU. The accident brought a number of Indiana State Police to the scene as well as the Seymour Fire Department and wrecker service. The initial investigation was conducted by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the ISP Versailles post. Carolyn Brown was well-known in Scott County, having worked as administrative assistant at the Greater Scott County Chamber of Commerce in Scottsburg for about 12 years before retiring. She also worked for Scott School District 1 in the after-school program and at a Seymour-based engineering firm. Carolyn was born in Scottsburg and raised in Austin, the daughter of the late Clyde and Edna McDaniel Hunley. She was a member of Scottsburg First Christian Church and the old Indiana Red Star Cloggers. She married Gene in May, 2002, and the couple enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking trips to visit with family members. Carolyn is remembered for her easy laugh and her brilliant smile. Her friends said she always enjoyed a “gabfest,” and she kept in touch with all through visits, phone calls, texts and lunches at local restaurants. Carolyn was extremely proud of her son Chris, who resides in Seymour with wife Angie and directs a rehab facility. She counted Gene’s two daughters and their youngsters among her children, and doted on brother Harry Hunley and his wife Karon. She would certainly have been amazed and delighted at the crowd which gathered Sunday night, January 8, at her church for visitation. Hundreds attended. Her funeral was conducted at the church on Monday, January 9. Dr. Tim Lueking, the Rev. Phil LaMaster and the Rev. Steve McNary officiated. Burial was in Scottsburg Cemetery. Memorials may be arranged through the staff of the Buchanan Funeral Home in Austin to benefit the American Cancer Society. On-line condolences may be expressed by visiting www.buchananfuneralhome.net.