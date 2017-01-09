The Salem City Council passed an ordinance at its regular meeting December 12 that will keep economic development progress moving forward near the Walmart. The council approved Ordinance 2016-1567, which authorizes the city to issue its City of Salem, Indiana Economic Development Revenue Refunding Bonds of 2017 for the Cedarwood Project II. David Umpleby, who attended the Dec. 12 meeting, said the ordinance should keep things moving out by the Walmart. “Almost two years ago we did the 2015 bonds for the Walmart project. This is a re-financing of that existing bond, also to be purchased by the developer just like the first one was,” Umpleby said. “The difference is the principal issue, which will be rolled by the developer back into more construction that they are going to do out by Walmart. “The bond will be paid back from tax generated from the Walmart store, as was the case with the first bond.” Umpleby said at the time the initial bond was done it was anticipated that Walmart would generate enough taxes to pay this bond back in a certain amount of time. He said as it turns out, Walmart is actually paying more tax than was initially expected and the bond will be paid off around six months sooner than expected. “You are adding a little more money, but you are actually going to pay it off a little sooner,” Umpleby told the council about the bond issuance. Umpleby said the project will be financed as an additional 17,000 square feet of retail space, with another 10,000 added shortly there after. The additional retail space is expected to generate another 40 jobs, according to Umpleby. “There may be seven or eight retail bays out there and there will be three or four people employed in each one,” Umpleby said. “I am guessing the new facility will generate $30,000 in taxes with no abatement being requested or granted and that will be unencumbered money that can go into re-development and can be used for infrastructure.” The City Council’s next meeting will be January 9, 2017 at Salem City Hall.



