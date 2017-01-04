By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent

Sports has always been a part of Salem senior Elizabeth Weaver’s life. The earliest that she began playing an organized sport was when she was five years old. That sport was basketball. “My dad was the one that really got me into sports,” Weaver said. “He saw that I was into sports and athletic, so he would always play basketball with me and coached me in different leagues and teams. The very first sport that I played as a kid was basketball. I started playing YMCA basketball when I was five years old. I liked basketball before that, because I had a little basketball goal that I would always play on. I grew up liking sports, but basketball was my favorite.” Since she was always around the game of basketball she had a great support staff who would keep her influenced in sports. “My dad, aunt and grandparents were the main people that influenced me to play sports,” Weaver said. “They saw potential in me and would always take me outside to shoot or do ball handling drills. The encouraged me to join different AAU teams and different camps to get better. They are always teaching and correcting me on what I can improve on. All of them are very influential and encouraging.” Once she got into high school, she continued to play the game of basketball and she was able to play on a winning sectional basketball team. “I think it is obvious what my favorite experience playing basketball has been; winning sectionals,” Weaver said. “Alex Davidson was a senior that year, and she had never won a game in the sectionals. All she wanted to do was get out of the first round. After we completed that first goal, our next goal was the big one; sectional champs. The second game went into overtime, and Alex fouled out. There was only a couple seconds left in the game and we were down by one. I got fouled and was shooting free throws. I was freaking out for the first minute, and then I came into realization that I can’t freak out and I need to be calm and hit these shots. “I made sure to say a little prayer, and I had faith in God that he would help me win these free throws. With God’s help, I made the first one and freaked out for a second, but then I had to calm down and focus again. Thankfully I made the second one too and we won the game. That was the happiest moment of my life until the next night when we won sectionals. That week was definitely my favorite week of my life.” This year is a different year that last year, so things change from year-to-year, but Weaver is ok with changing. “The main focus that coach (Jerry Hickey) has had this year, is focusing one game at a time,” Weaver said. “He wrote a quote on our board in the locker room and says it before every game. The quote states, “I don’t want to win every game, I just want to win this one.” I know as a player, we sometimes aren’t focused on the next game coming up because we are too focused on our rivalry games and sectionals. Coach loves how we are excited about those games, but he wants us to make sure that we are also prepared for the current game. In order to prepare ourselves, we make sure not to talk much about those other games, and just stay focused on what we need to do to win the next game. “Playing for Coach Hickey has been very different. He is not like any coach that I have ever had, so it was an adjustment. We learned a whole new offense, and different presses. He has been a good coach that believes in us and loves us like his own daughters. We were his first group of kids that he got to coach, so he has grown up with us. I know that when we graduate, it will be very hard on him because he has coached his first four years with us. Hickey has been a good coach that has pushed us to our best potential. He believes in us and he has helped us do great things, and I know there will be more great things to come. “I am the main point guard on our team. I am usually the one that brings the ball up the court. When Leah Miller is in, she usually takes it up so I can set up for a shot on the wing. My role is to help lead our team. I am a senior, captain, and a starter so I need to help lead the team to win the game. I try to motivate the team and keep them positive. When I get frustrated, it’s really hard to help lead our team. I have to make sure to keep my attitude in check because right when I lose it, our team loses focus and gets out of control. I have to make sure I am in a positive mood to help motivate our team. “My main goal this season, is to win the most amount of games out of all the years that I have played. I want this year to be our most successful year since it is our last year. I would also love to win conference since no Salem girls basketball team ever has; winning another sectional title would also be nice. Our summer season was very successful. It was probably the best summer season we have had, and it excited us for the upcoming season. Our chemistry is literally amazing and by far the best it has ever been. We have had some drama with several people quitting and the new West Washington girls that moved this year, but other than that it has been great. The new girls fit really well into our team and have already helped us tremendously. “We are in a very difficult conference, but it is possible to win it. In order to do that, we have to be focused. That has been our big thing this year, because we need to make sure that we know what each player does. If we focus, pay attention to the scouting report, and don’t take dumb shots or make stupid fouls or turnovers, then we will win the games that we need to win.” Once basketball season is over, Weaver still stays busy doing other sports and even working. “When I am not in any other sports and don’t have to work, then I practice after school,” Weaver said. “When I played golf and track, I had to come in during the mornings before school in order to find time to practice. I also make sure to go into the gym during breaks and stay after practice some days. I make sure that I don’t have too much time off from basketball because I don’t want to lose the basketball momentum. I make sure to practice several times a week during the offseason.” Weaver is a very competitive athlete, so she competed in many different sports in high school. She played basketball, softball, and golf and ran track. However, she didn’t particularly take a liking to all of the sports she played. “I honestly hated softball,” Weaver said. “I was miserable every day and I just couldn’t stand it. I ran track in middle school and loved it, so I thought I would give it a shot again. My best friend also ran track, and my sister did and that was the only sport that we could do together, so I decided to join it. “In middle school I was really good at shot put and discus, so I thought I would try it in high school. I hadn’t run track in three years, so when I tried to throw again, I lost the rhythm. I didn’t really like throwing anymore because t felt uncomfortable and I couldn’t get the spin down, while the other throwers were way ahead of me. I mainly focused on the 100m, 200m, and 400m relay.” Her main focus in school has been the education she has received from Salem High School. “Salem has been a great education experience,” Weaver said. “It offers a lot of dual credit, AP, and honor classes. I have made sure to take advantage of those classes to improve my education and prepare me for college. School has definitely not been easy. I have had to study hours for tests, stayed up late finishing homework, and been overwhelmed with lots of work. It has not been easy, but I know that it has truly helped prepare me for the college work. I am very thankful that Salem has pushed me to become a better student.