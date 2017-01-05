On Thursday, January 5, shortly after 8:00 am, the Indiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-65 near the 55 mile marker in Jackson County that claimed the life of a Scottsburg woman.

The initial investigation by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles indicated that a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche being driven by Gerald E. Brown, age 71, Scottsburg, Indiana was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 55 mile marker. Brown lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered roadway. His vehicle left the east side of the roadway, just south of exit 55, where it then struck a light pole head-on.



As a result of the collision, Brown’s wife, R. Carolyn Brown, age 70, Scottsburg, Indiana sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. Gerald Brown sustained possible life threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana before being transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana for treatment of his injuries.



The roadway surface condition and the speed of the vehicle are believed to be factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.



The family of R. Carolyn Brown has been notified.



Sgt. Wheeles was assisted by Troopers Jason Duncan, Matt Holley, Seth Davidson, and Tommy Walker along with Jackson County EMS, Seymour Fire Department, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, and 31 Wrecker Service.



