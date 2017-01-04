Scott County-Yesterday morning at approximately 10:30 am, trooper Matt Busick from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg was patrolling in rural Scott County when he saw a car pull into a residence on Lover’s Lane near Lexington, IN, acting suspicious. As trooper Busick pulled into the same driveway to investigate further, one of the passengers of the vehicle was at the front door speaking to the home owner.

As trooper Busick gained information, the vehicle occupants stated they had allegedly stopped at the residence to ask to use a phone even though there were five cell phones in the car. As trooper Busick continued to investigate the occupants of the vehicle it lead to trooper Busick locating approximately an ounce of Crystal Methamphetamine, approximately a half ounce of Heroin and ten schedule four controlled pills.

The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Robinson, 30, from Scottsburg, IN, was arrested on an Indiana Department of Correction Parole Warrant; Possession of Heroin, Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony. The front seat passenger, Sarah Kahl, 25, from Scottsburg, was arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin, Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony.

Both of the arrested subjects were transported to and incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.

All Subjects are Innocent Until and Unless Proven Guilty in a Court of Law