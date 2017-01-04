The team includes 11 members of the 1992 Indiana All-Star squad, among them Indiana’s Miss Basketball. Seven other all-state players are included to comprise the best of Indiana’s high school class of 1991.

1992 Indiana All-Stars on this year’s Silver Anniversary Team include Miss Basketball Marla (Inman) Eltrevoog as well as Lisa (Furlin) Burnison, Melissa (Taylor) Celichowski, Kristin (Mattox) Cox, Melina Griffin, Faith (Cyr) Griswold, Lisa (Mahone) Ingram, Lori (Sparling) Mauck, Megan (Hupfer) McCloskey, Kathy Peters-Rock and Missy (Wade) Satterfield.

The remaining seven, named to various all-state teams are: Megan Boguslawski, Laura (Ledbetter) Branagin, Monica (Cox) Peck, Livia (Hester) Scott, Charmonique Stallworth, Daria (Weitekamp) Terrell and Leslie (Wade) VanHoy.

All Women’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 16th Annual Women’s Banquet on Saturday, April 29.

The ceremony will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, which is located on the south side of Indianapolis. Tickets will be made available in coming weeks or can be reserved through the Hall’s website at www.hoopshall.com. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information.

Members of the 2017 Women’s Silver Anniversary Team are (including their respective high school: Megan Boguslawski, Michigan City Elston; Laura (Ledbetter) Branagin, Greencastle; Lisa (Furlin) Burnison, Valparaiso; Melissa (Taylor) Celichowski, Floyd Central; Kristin (Mattox) Cox, Charlestown; Marla (Inman) Eltrevoog, Bedford North Lawrence; Melina Griffin, Anderson; Faith (Cyr) Griswold, Benton Central; Lisa (Mahone) Ingram, Ben Davis; Lori (Sparling) Mauck, Carmel; Megan (Hupfer) McCloskey, Pendleton Heights; Monica (Cox) Peck, Noblesville; Kathy Peters-Rock, Crown Point; Missy (Wade) Satterfield, Columbus North; Livia (Hester) Scott- Terre Haute North; Charmonique Stallworth, South Bend Washington; Daria (Weitekamp) Terrell, Sullivan; Leslie (Wade) VanHoy, Loogootee.