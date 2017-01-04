The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department released the arrest list through the early morning hours of December 29. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For past arrest lists, be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com, click on the news tab and go to The Banner Gazette page.

12/22/2016 Michael A. Yocum, 32, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-Unlawful possession of syringe). Michael T. Thompson, 24, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended) prior. Joseph E. Ray, 50, Peewee Valley, Ky., possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance. Jerret A. Miller, 20, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-criminal mischief); warrant: (FTA-maintaining a common nuisance).

12/23/2016 Morgan J. Springler, 25, Greenville, OWI, OWI manner that engangers. Amanda M. Overstreet, 34, New Albany, public intoxication (endangers the person’s life). Kyisha M. Rogers, 25, Louisville, OWI, OWI PER SE. Alex W. Miles, 24, Greenville, possession of paraphernalia. Justin C. Miles, 28, Greenville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Sheldon A. Roberson, 36, New Albany, OWI (prior), OWI, OWI PER SE.

12/24/2016 Deandra L. Stinson, 22, Georgetown, OWI .08% or more. Lacey M. Allen, 26, Jeffersonville, OWI .08% or more, OWI. Misty A. Newkirk, 40, Borden, OWI, OWI PER SE. Tabitha B. Martinez, 33, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-forgery). Celeste Y. Huff, 54, Elizabeth, OWI, operating vehicle as habitual traffic violator.

12/25/2016 Christopher B. Van Meter, 39, Mishawaka, Indiana, OWI .08% or more, OWI. Christie L. Duvall, 25, OWI, OWI endangerment. Frederick D. Harper, Jr., 22, New Washington, OWI, OWI .08% or more. Roy L. Bowman, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy. Michael J. Thompson, 34, Georgetown, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). Joseph A. Warner, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-operating motor vehicle without receiving a license. Britany I. Faulkenburg, 24, Georgetown, (leaving the scene of an accident). 12/26/2016 Jessica L. Plowman, 37, Corydon, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of heroin, possession of controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance. William B. Hardin, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement. Ryan M. Cummings, 31, Greenville, warrant: (VOP-theft); driving while suspended (prior). Brian E. Plowman, 33, Corydon, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of heroine, possession of controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance. Sharon L. Fredericks, 60, New Albany, OWI, OWI PER SE. Joshua R. Fisher, 30, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia). Amanda N. Rogers, 31, City-At-Large, battery against public servant, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement.

12/27/2016 Patrick M. Dohogne, 29, New Albany, OWI, OWI PER SE. Cheyenne B. Turben, 21, Engilish, OWI, OWI PER SE. Jeremy K. Krob, 36, Borden, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior). Justin R. Roudenbush, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine; warrant: (FTA-battery). Cornelio Morales-Duran, 35, City-At-Large, invasion of privacy. James E. Howell, 21, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-possession of synthetic drug, possession of paraphernalia); warrant: (FTA-operating without receiving a license). Martina K. Ckifford, 23, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior). Jennifer L. Cecil, 37, New Albany, theft.

12/28/2016 Octavius L. Long, 39, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-dealing counterfeit substance). Randell L. Sowers, 21, Jeffersonville, OWI .08% or more. Kyle A. Savely, 30, California, OWI. Christopher L. Russess, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia). Robert M. Viognier, 50, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-conversion) x2. Michael R. Whitman, 39, New Albany, warrant: (COT). Eric M. Lemaster, 44, Pekin, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, refused chem test.

12/29/2016 Salim M. Muya, 25, Lexington, Ky., warrant: (FTA-illegal consumption); warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass). Richard D. Williams, 29, New Albany, OWI, OWI PER SE. Abelarda Juarez-Cruz, 36, New Albany, operating without receiving license. Courtney L. Verrick, 29, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-DWS-prior). Rebecca A. Rowley, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia. Zachary T. Lanham, 32, Sellersburg, warrant: (FTA-possession of controlled substanct). Brittany M. Benson, 30, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-theft, criminal trespass prior). Zachary Z. Rhoads, 24, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug. 12/30/2016 Troy B. Thurman, 46, New Albany, DWS prior. Jamieson F. Westra-Scott, 34, New Albany, escape, OWI prior, criminal conversion, resisting law enforcement, OWI. John M. Shelton, 26, New Albany, OWI, OWI per se. Jerrick L. Hampton, 31, Louisville, operating without ever receiving license. Mason L. Prickett, 21, Noblesville, OWI.