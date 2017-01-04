At it’s regular meeting the Salem City Council approved allowing two local ladies to organize a monthly meal for the homeless and needy in the community. Trina Brading said the idea came when she and Heather Harrison began serving the homeless through Jeffersonville’s Jesus Cares at Exit 0 ministry. Exit 0 organized groups to come every night of the week to serve a meal. The organization is currently being re-structured and Brading and Harrison decided to do something locally. Brading was asking for suggested locations to have the meal. The council encouraged her to use the parking lot outside City Hall. The group served a meal on Friday, December 23 and according to Harrison, around 30 people were served. Harrison said a number of volunteers make the meal possible. “Even though Trina and I work at Kimball and most of the volunteers who help work here as well, our outreach is not part of Kimball,” she said. The next meal will be served on January 14 in the parking lot of Salem City Hall from 4-6 p.m. For more information, or information on helping call Harrison at 812-896-6024 or Brading at 812-620-9708.



In other business * Air Board Attorney John Mead requested that the council transfer two tracts of land to the Board of Aviation Commissioners. Mead said all of the tracts, but those two are in the name of the air board. “When we get ready to sell off current air port it will all be under one title,” Mead said. One of the tracts was a one acre terminal building and the other is the 27 acres on the far west end of the runway. Councilman Justin Green made the motion and Councilman Steve Crane seconded it and it passed unanimously. Mead also brought an inter-local agreement for the council to approve the use of up to $20,000 from the Economic Development fund that has been set aside for aviation purposes. The agreement states that the money used from that fund would be paid back by the air board with the 2017 grants come in. Mead said the money will be used in getting the old air port ready for sell. He also made a similar agreement with the County Council. Mead said he, Adam Kelley and Corey Harper met with the regional impact fund board in Bloomington and they agreed to release funding that was promised two years ago. That money will be used to go toward the money need to match grants. Mead said that amount will be two increments of $50,000. Danny Libka made the motion to approve the inter-local agreement, Green seconded the motion and it passed unanimously. Mead said anyone needing dirt should contact him at his office. He said there are a few steps as far as paperwork that need to be taken care off. “People can have up to 80,000 yards of dirt,” he said. “There is no charge for the dirt, but they have to come dig it, load it an haul it, after they come see me to sign the papers.”



* Attorney Ryan Bower said he has received three signatures from businesses requesting to be annexed into the city of Salem. The groups requesting the voluntary annexation are Pilot Investment Group, Nassim Properties, LLC and MNM Realty, LLC. “It’s a little less than 8 acres in total being requested to be annexed,” Bower said. Warren Jones made a motion to approve the annexation with Wally Terkhorn making the second. The motion passed unanimously. The council also approved two ordinances regarding anti-discrimination and purchasing. “One of the requirements the city and the airport board have to fulfill in order to get federal grants is to show that we have an anti discrimination policy,” Bower said.



* The council also approved an extra paid holiday for city workers, which will be July 3, 2017. The extra day puts city workers more in line with the county schedule.



* The council approved an ordinance which allows the city to penalize land owners of dangerous buildings or unsafe structures. “This is an ordinance that we have created that affects all dangerous buildings and structures within the city of Salem,” Bower said. The ordinance allows the building inspector to review properties and assess a fine to any building or structure that he finds unsafe. Bower said the fine can be between $100 and $500 each day the structure makes unsafe.



* The council voted to keep the city’s insurance with Knapp Miller Brown and also voted to change the start time of the City Council meetings from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The group also approved meeting on the second Monday of every month. The final order of business was nominating a president for 2017. Green and Terkhorn were nominated. The council voted for Terkhorn.