Once on scene officers discovered a 12-year-old male, Jaylen Pender of Indianapolis, had been accidentally shot by his grandfather, Herbert Harr, 47 of Indianapolis.

Harr reported to officers that he and Jaylen had been shooting firearms at his cousin’s residence, Donald Duffitt, prior to the shooting.

Harr said after shooting he was teaching Jaylen gun safety and the proper way to clean a firearm. At that point, Harr said he inadvertently placed a loaded magazine into the .40 cal. pistol.

Harr reported that he was attempting to remove the slide from the pistol when the gun discharged striking Jaylen in his armpit.

Pender was transported from the scene to Kosair Children’s Hospital, Louisville by air ambulance. He was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Larrimore urged those in the community to be areful.

“It is very important to always point a firearm in a safe direction and treat every firearm as if it’s loaded.”

Washington County EMS, Brown Township Fire Dept., and Jefferson Township Fire Deptartment also assisted on the scene.