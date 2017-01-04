Six drug-related arrests in a four-day period over the Christmas weekend have added to the already-crowded docket maintained by Scott Superior Court. All suspects had initial court hearings on Tuesday, December 27. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Tracy Spencer stopped a Nissan on Interstate 65 at 7:15 p.m. on December 22 because the vehicle “…(was being) driven at (a) slow speed impeding or blocking (southbound) traffic from the 24 to 31 mile marker,” according to the probable cause affidavit. He said he also witnessed the car exceed the posted speed limit for 1½ miles after he attempted to stop it. When the driver lowered her window, Trp. Spencer said he smelled marijuana. ISP Trooper Zachary Lavey arrived to assist, and he also said the marijuana odor was coming from the car, despite the woman having sprayed “…a large amount…” of perfume around the interior. The woman was identified as Shania Ann Johnson, 50, of Nashville, Tn. As she was questioned, Trp. Spencer stated that Johnson said she has smoked marijuana since she was 18, that she had a marijuana pipe hidden “…in her private area…” and that she was enroute to a friend who had asked her to bring prescription medicine for which she had no prescription. The woman’s purse contained marijuana and tablets identified as Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, and Adderall, also known as Amphetamine. All were confiscated. She retrieved the glass pipe from her pants before being handcuffed. Johnson was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule 1-4 controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class A misdemeanors, and a count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. After a plea of not guilty was entered for her, Judge Marsha Owens Howser set her trial date for March 21 and her bail at $7,500 by corporate surety bond or $750 cash. Johnson was released on bond that same day. Darrell E. Polly, 27, Crothersville, was stopped by Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey and Shawn Hurt, a Scottsburg patrolman, in a bank parking lot in Austin on December 23. The officers had been dispatched to an argument at a nearby apartment complex but, as they were en route, were told those arguing had left. When they found Polly, Ptl. McCoskey stated in his probable cause affidavit that Polly was “….jerking around…” and that his eyes’ pupils were narrowed to pinpoint proportions. When asked to empty his pockets, Polly allegedly revealed three syringes. Before Polly was placed in the police car for transport to the county jail, Ptl. McCoskey asked him if he had any other contraband or illegal items. Polly said no. While the man was being processed at the jail, jailers called Ptl. McCoskey and said a baggie of methamphetamine (meth) was found “…hanging out of (his) anus…” Polly’s charges include Level 6 felonies of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of meth and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. His trial date is March 28, and his case has been assigned to a public defender. Bail is $15,000 by corporate surety or $1,500 cash. A Madison woman was arrested in Austin on Christmas Day for possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Kaela N. Hufford, 24, was detained by Deputy John Hartman of the Sheriff’s Department around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 256 and U.S. Highway 31. Hufford was a passenger in a Chevy van with an Arkansas license plate that traced back to another vehicle. The officer instructed both Hufford and the male driver to “…get their…clothing back into order before further conversation.” Douglas Gray, the driver, could not produce a valid driver license nor proof of insurance. The van apparently had never been properly titled or registered, Deputy Hartman stated, so he determined it would have to be towed from the scene. The officer said Gray was informed he would receive citations for the infractions he had violated and asked Gray for permission to search the van. Permission given, Deputy Hartman and Deputy Josh Watterson, who had arrived to assist, told Hufford to leave the van because of the search. The woman took several items from the van as she exited. An orange syringe cap and a plastic baggie were found by Deputy Watterson on the passenger side. Using those discoveries as probable cause, the officers then searched the items Hufford had taken from the vehicle. A brown box had two glass pipes inside it, one of which was reportedly coated with meth. The other had marijuana residue. Hufford denied she owned the box or its contents. She also allegedly told the officers that the baggie had contained meth but that she had spit into the baggie. Hufford’s trial date is March 28, and she is being represented by a public defender. Bail is $15,000 by corporate surety or $1,500 cash. Three men were taken into custody on December 26 on South Main Street in Scottsburg near the Courthouse after Deputy Watterson said he saw a Pontiac Grand Prix being driven north with no headlights on. Those arrested included the driver, Devin Scott Yeager, 20, and his passengers, Cris Albert Santiago, 20, and Cory Steven Zollman, 26, all of Scottsburg. According to the probable cause affidavit, Yeager was told why the vehicle was stopped. Deputy Watterson then said he asked each of the men if there was any marijuana in the car. Yeager refused to answer, while Santiago and Zollman said they weren’t aware of any. A search turned up a small baggie under clothing on the rear floor. With assistance from Scottsburg police, the three were transported to the Scott County Security Center and jailed. Yeager’s charges include Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Santiago and Zollman were each charged with visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, each as a Class B misdemeanor. Yeager was assigned a March 28 trial date and a public defender. Bail was set at $15,000 surety or $1,500 cash. His friends were given March 21 as their trial date. Their bails are $5,000 by surety bond or $500 cash. Zollman was released on bond that same day. Santiago’s was reduced to $4,000 by surety bond or $400 cash. (NOTE: Under a reorganization plan worked out by the two courts, all criminal matters will now be handled in Scott Circuit Court, which is now headed by Judge Jason Mount, the county’s former prosecutor. All civil matters and CHINS (Children in Need of Services) cases will be addressed in Scott Superior Court, which has Marsha Owens Howser as its sitting judge. Consequently, these recent cases have now been transferred to Scott Circuit Court.)