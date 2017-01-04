Two of the four defendants arrested early in December at the home of Laura L. Nowling will be attending court hearings on State-filed petitions to revoke their suspended sentences. Cody L. Williams, 24, and Kayleigh A. Draper, 21, were arrested along with Nowling, Draper’s mother, and her brother when Scottsburg officers served a search warrant on Nowling based on two alleged undercover purchases of methamphetamine at the residence. Williams was charged with possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance, both Class B misdemeanors. He is the boyfriend of Draper, who was charged with maintaining common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Each is being held in lieu of bond at the Scott County Security Center awaiting trial on those charges. At the time of their arrests on December 4, both Williams and Draper were on supervised probations stemming from earlier convictions. Williams was convicted of dealing marijuana in March, 2012. His probation period on the charge would have ended May 21. In Draper’s case, she was serving on probation through May 16 from a March, 2016, drug-related case. When the new charges were filed against the pair on December 8, higher-than-normal bail amounts were set in their cases, $45,000 by corporate surety bond or $4,500 cash for Williams and $30,000 by surety bond or $3,000 cash for Draper. Each was also ordered held for 15 days without bail Williams’ petition to revoke hearing is scheduled on Thursday, January 5. Draper’s hearing is set for Tuesday, January 10.