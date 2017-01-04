With the passage of a “no weapons” ordinance by Scott County Commissioners recently this past year, visitors to the Courthouse in downtown Scottsburg will be seeing signs that will announce the policy and advise them to leave all weapons in their vehicles before entering. Commissioners signed a contract with a firm which provides two guards daily for the Courthouse. The guards are either active, off-duty Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers or retired ISP personnel. All have the ability to detain and search persons who visit the facility and to make arrests if needed. Weapons listed in the ordinance include those considered deadly and/or a firearm under Indiana law. Also banned are electric stun weapons, stun guns, tasers, knives, explosives and any item considered a club, such as baseball bats and the like. In short, according to the ordinance, “Any… object that, in the manner in which it is used, or could ordinarily be used, or is intended to be used, is readily capable of causing serious bodily injury (as defined by Indiana state law) as determined by the Scott County Sheriff’s officers.” Law enforcement officers, staff of Community Corrections, judicial and probation officers are exempt from the ordinance if they are in the Courthouse for official business and authorized to carry deadly weapons. Employees of the Courthouse who may carry chemical spray devices for personal protection are also exempt. However, if any officer or Courthouse employee has a family member involved in a court proceeding, they are not exempt during the time of the proceedings. Violators of the new Courthouse policy will be subject to punishment. Such persons can be arrested for indirect contempt of court and fined $2,500. The offending firearm or weapon will be confiscated by authorities. Signs announcing the policy will be placed outside the building. Door stickers reminding people who are entering of the policy are also being posted.