Thanks to the Mahuron Grant through the Washington County Community Foundation the town of Pekin now has a free library.

The Little Free Library box sits outside the Silver Fox Cafe.

Those wishing to read a book can take one as they give one.

The idea was presented by East Washington School Corporation Librarian, Judy Brown.

Brown, the late Johnica Branaman, Laura Temple and Angelique Hornung submitted the grant application.

Students also participated.

The Natural Resources/Industrial Technology shop students built the box.

Art students painted the box and the book drive was organized by the service club students.

Brown said the ag teacher Adam Conklin and art teacher Laura Temple were also very important in getting the project completed.

Brown said the books change often and even include some seasonal choices.

While there is a supply of books, she said they are taking donations.

Anyone who would like to donate books can contact her at the school 812-967-2929 ext. 5718.

“Give a Book, Return a Book” is the motto of what are known as Little Free Libraries. The movement has spread across the world as organizations and individuals build small boxes that hold books for public use.

Anyone can stop by and take a book to read, and anyone can donated books.

Part of the allure of the Little Free Libraries is that there is no need for a library card; there are no fees and no fines.

The Little Free Libraries are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so they are convenient for all in the community who wish to use them.

Brown says she hopes to get a grant for another Little Free Library to put somewhere else in town on the opposite side of Highway 60.

Owner of the “Silver Fox Cafe” Holly Drury said she has seen and heard a great response in the Little Free Library so far.