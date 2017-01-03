The Scott County Partnership is excited to once again host their Annual “Trivial Pursuit Night Fundraiser” on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Mid-America Science Park, 821 S. Lake Road South in Scottsburg. The fun and festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. If you register on or before February 3, 2017, the cost is $150 per team of 8 or $25 per person. Registrations after February 3, 2017 are $175 per team of 8 or $30 per person. Teams may not have more than 8 members. Spectators are welcome to come and watch for a $5 admission. The event will be geared more toward adults. To register your team or yourself, please call the Partnership at 812-752-6365. First prize for the trivia competition is $300. Additional prizes will be awarded for best snacks, best table decorations and last place in the trivia competition. “I love this fundraiser,” says Ace Woodson, Special Events Coordinator for the SCP, “It is a fun night for people to come out and relax, and pit their knowledge of trivia against their friends. It is always a blast.” Along with the Trivial Pursuit activities, there will also be auction items to bid on throughout the evening and a Cash bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Individuals are welcome to donate or acquire auction items suitable for an auction for this event. If you have items available for auction, please call 752-6365 to donate and speak with Ace. Jene Bridgewater, Executive Director of the Scott County Partnership, says this is one of our favorite fundraisers. “It helps support so many great programs.” Proceeds from this event enable the Scott County Partnership to impact Scott County through the Clearinghouse, Circles Campaign, Scott County Attendance Review Board, Career Clusters, LifeSkills, Reality Stores, Youth/Education Committee, Family, Health, & Self-Sufficiency Committee, Workforce Development, and other new initiatives that arise within the community. -30-