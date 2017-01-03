On Monday evening, January 2, in Scottsburg around 6:30 pm, Fred Moss, 50, from Louisville, KY, but a frequent visitor to the Scottsburg area, was walking east across U.S. #31 in Scottsburg at Cherry Street. As he was walking in the south bound lane, a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Lucas Petty, 23, from Scottsburg, struck him in the roadway. After Fred Moss was struck, he was knocked into the north bound lanes, still in the roadway, where another vehicle, a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by, Travis Riley, 37, from Seymour, IN, struck him again. Fred Moss was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Indiana State Police Reconstructionists were called to the scene to assist in the investigation of the crash. After it is completed it will then be forwarded to the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office for review.



U.S. #31 was closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was completed.



The Scottsburg City Police, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Scottsburg Fire Department, Scott County Coroner’s Office and Scott County E.M.S. all assisted at the scene.



No further information is available at this time.