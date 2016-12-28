A retired county officeholder, Alice M. Donahue, was laid to rest on Tuesday, December 27, in Scottsburg.

Donahue, 82, was the former Alice Dean, daughter of the late Charles Cecil and Doris O. Colman Dean. She died at her home on Thursday, December 22, after a long illness.

A 1954 graduate of Scottsburg High School, Alice was a Scott County native. She enjoyed the small town life, working for 18 years in the offices of the old W.R. Grace Fertilizer Company before entering the local political arena and winning two terms as Scott County Treasurer and two terms as Scott County Recorder.

She and husband Allen supported a lot of local causes through the years, including sports teams, Scottsburg FFA, Scott County 4-H and the Scott County Fair. She was a member of Zion Methodist Church near Leota, the Scott County Homemakers Club, the old Scott County Democrat Women’s Club and the Women’s Bridge Club. The couple also enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years; two sons, Lonnie Donahue and wife Freda and Andy Donahue, all of Scottsburg; daughter Pat Bates and husband Dan of Greenville, two brothers; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation was conducted on Monday evening, December 26, at the Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg. A private family funeral service was held there on Tuesday, December 27.

Interment was in Scottsburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be arranged through the staff of the funeral home to benefit the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.collinsfuneralhome.net.