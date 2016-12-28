The following is the Floyd County arrest list through the early morning hours of Dec. 22.

The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department



12/16/2016

Trent A. Wilson, 25, Georgetown, OWI Per se, OWI.

James R. Payton, 37, Crandall, OWI.

John A. Murray, 60, New Albany, warrant: intimidation.

Derek T. Renfrow, 26, New Albany, burglary x4, resisting law enforcement.

Dustin S. Baumann, 32, New Albany, OWI .15% or more, OWI endangering, leaving the scene of an accident.



12/17/2016

Lori Junkins, 56, New Albany, OWI in a manner that engangers; OWI BAC of .15% or more.

Michael S. French Jr., 29, New Albany, OWI .08 or more.

Marcel L. Nichols, 42, Georgetown, OWI .08, .149 BAC, OWI.

Samuel D. Melton, 25, Louisville, OWI PER se, OWI.

Michael C. Hansberry, 22, Clarksville, OWI, over .149, OWI.

James D. Lee, 46, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia).

Stephen M. Barger, 40, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

Michael S. Ryce, 34, Valley Station, invasion of privacy, theft, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, criminal mischief.

Jimmy E. MeGee, 47, Jeffersonville, (FTA-driving while suspended).

Curtis D. Collins, 37, Sellersburg, OWI controlled substance.

Adam S. Persons, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-intimidation).

Victor L. Cousins, 33, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-battery by bodily waste fluid or waste is infected, false informing resulting in substantial hindrance to a law enforcement proce, false informing defendant gives a false report of commission of crime or gives false, disorderly conduct unreasonable noise, habitual offender); warrant: (FTA-possession scheduled I, II, III or IV controlled substance).

Fredrick E. Lee, 27, Louisville, invasion of privacy, domestic battery (presence of a child).



12/18/2016

Tyler K. Browning, 26, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct); warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine).

Austin D. Johnes, 19, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license).

Austin M. Scott, 22, Wabash Valley Correctional, hold for Wabash Valley Correctional.



12/19/2016

Chelyn B. Lynch, 25, Greenville, OWI x2, OWI manner that endangers, OWI prior.

Jesse C. Crawford, 31, New Albany, possession of marijuana.

Garrett J. Jones, 30, Georgetown, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe.

Hannah M. Johnson, 27, Floyds Knobs, auto theft, false informing.

Darby Glotzbach, 24, New Albany, OWI, OWI per se.



12/20/2016

John D. Lawson, 30, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft prior).

Richard E. Hanger, Jr., Hardinsburg, warrant: (VOP-theft).

Donald R. Threedouble, 48, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-dealing cocaine/narcotic drug).

James E. Wall, Jr., 29, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement.

Troy I. Garriott, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant: court-ordered arrest.

Ronald L. Hutt, 54, Borden, OWI manner that endangers.

Alexis K. Townsend, 20, New Albany, DWS prior.

Blake D. Eldridge, 26, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-reckless driving); warrant: (FTA-possession of syringe).

Nicholas C. Bond, 29, Elizabeth, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Alberto T. Papsodero, 46, Floyds Knobs, needs waiver signed.

Michael P. Fieler, 36, New Albany, OWI.



12/21/2016

William B. Akers, 46, Salem, OWI endangerment, OWI prior, OWI BAC .15% or more.

Charles W. Byrd, 41, New Albany, warrant: (OWI endangerment, LSOA, OWI).

Michael J. Lloyd, 28, Cincinnati, Ohio, OWI BAC .08% or more less than .15%.

Holly A. Pixley, 34, Greenville, OWI.

Lacey M. Wheatley, 34, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawfully keeping drugs or paraphernalia).

Robert C. Knerr, 40, Clarksville, warrant: C.O.T.; warrant: (theft prior conviction).

Gary A. Douglas, 25, New Albany, warrant: C.O.T.

Kevin R. Tumey, 50, New Albany, driving while suspended.

Stepphon P. Garner, 24, Louisville, needs waiver signed for extradition of Kentucky parole.



12/22/2016

Charles A. Cahill, 33, Jeffersonville, OWI prior, HTV, resisting law enforcement, OWI refusal.

Jennifer N. Kays, 33, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass); criminal trespass.

Bradley J. Nifong, 35, Sellersburg, OWI, OWI per se.

Kevin M. Davidson, 49, Louisville, OWI .08% but less than .15%.

Courtney C. Crone, 25, New Albany, OWI, OWI per se, possession of marijuana.

Hayden R. Adams, 23, Charlestown, OWI, OWI .08%-.149%.

Mitchell P. Koetter, 31, New Albany, OWI, OWI per se.