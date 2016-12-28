If things go according to plan, there could be a celebration concerning the new Salem Airport in June. Corey Harper, who is an airport planner with Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. in Indianapolis, compared the celebration to turning 40 years old. “It’s a birthday that you’ve worked up to and you are over the hump, but you’re not done yet,” he said. “We are going to celebrate the 3,000 foot opening because it’s a step in the right direction. We are over the hump, and past the hard part, but we are nowhere near done, because the project is going out to 5,000 feet.” In 2016, the air port project received $2.2 million in grant money from the FAA. Harper said most of that money was used to complete a 9,000 square yard concrete apron, acquire some parcels of land and clear some trees that need to be moved to be able to open the runway. The money was also used to install the runway edge lighting system and some grading. “At the completion of all the projects and the moving of the cell phone tower, which was actually under last year’s grant, we will open the 3,000-foot runway somewhere around June,” Harper said. Once that runway is open, the Washington County Board of Aviation Commissioners can sell the current air port. Money from that sell will be used to expand the 3,000-foot runway to 5,000 feet. “There is going to be a specific type of interest in the current property,” Harper said. “It’s about 60 acres and it’s a skinny property, but having a piece of property that connects to a race track, or air port, that is close proximity to town, I think is going to bring some attention. “We are going to have proposals go out either end of December or early January to solicit interested buyers. So that when we open the runway in June, we’re ready to make a transaction right then.” He said the lighting will be installed in late December or early January. The grading on the apron won’t begin until spring. “It’s going to be a race between the apron and the cell phone tower as far as what will be done last. Between those two, one of those will be the last project done, and once it’s done, we will be able to open,” Harper said. There are some other things that are not part of the grant funding that are also needing done. Harper said the plan development guys will build their own taxi lane and have it ready to open. “They are building that on their own, they are constructing it and paying for it,” he said. “The air board, the city, the county, no municipal funds are going into that.” The $2.2 million all comes out of the aviation trust fund. That is not related at all to any local tax dollars. “Aviation pays for its own projects out of aviation, which include user fees and fuel taxes that are just on aviation systems,” Harper said. “In other words on a flight from Louisville to Phoenix would have a $7.50 ticket tax that everyone pays when they fly commercially. All that ticket tax money is collected and distributed to airports across the nation. “When someone hears $2.2 million, they think, ‘we could have done a lot with that amount of money on county roads or city streets.’ This is revenue that is only allowed to be spent on aviation. Harper said all of the local grant match for the $2.2 million dollars is coming out of a Regional Economic Development Grant, or Economic Development money from the county to do the project. Harper said his hope, and the hope of the air board is that the entire project would be done in two years. While the 3,000-feet opening will be a milestone, Harper said the air board’s goal is 5,000. “The 3,000 feet is a little more than we have right now, but not much,” he said. “There are better wind directions and clearer approaches, but as far as runway length (3,000 feet) doesn’t add a lot of facilities for the larger air craft that the 5,000 feet will. No one is looking to stop at 3,000 feet! We are going to keep on trucking and go on to 5,000.” Harper said the federal dollars to finish the project to 5,000 feet have already been programmed and he doesn’t see any reasons, the money wouldn’t be granted. The air board’s next meeting will be January 18. There will be no meeting in December.