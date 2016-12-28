Rose Island Playhouse Community Theatre will hold auditions for Ron Hill’s hilarious comedy “HARMONY ROMANCES” on Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charlestown Arts & Enrichment Center, located at 999 Water Street in Charlestown. If you are unable to attend auditions on Saturday, the director will be available on Monday, January 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the same location. Auditions are cold readings form the script. Resumes and headshots are welcome but not required. Appointments are not necessary. The play is directed by Julie Hartzell. The cast will include three men: Russell- the church janitor who has a crush on Maud and whose social graces are not the best but tends to be charming in spite of himself; Howard, engaged to Leah- excitement and Mexican food tend to overwhelm his spastic colon; Pastor Bob, a pastor who tries to keep the church ladies under control. One woman- Marilyn, newly married to Pastor Bob, a former lawyer who hasn’t gotten the hang of being a preacher’s wife. Synopsis- The hilarious church ladies who make up Harmony Church’s funeral committee are back in this side-splitting sequel to “The Ladies of Harmony.” This time, the church ladies are in charge of planning a wedding instead of a funeral. On the day of the wedding, Howard has a problem and it is up to the church ladies to get him out of the bathroom and to the alter. Rose Island is also seeking volunteers to build sets. If interested, please call 502- 263-9099. The performance dates are March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Rehearsals are on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information call 502-263-9099.