A man sought on a warrant in connection with a new criminal case filed in Scott Circuit Court soon found himself facing charges in Scott Superior Court as well. Michael D. Ragland, 35, Scottsburg, was found at his home on West Lake Road by Scottsburg Patrolman Troy Ford and Det. Steven Herald on Friday afternoon, December 16. The two officers served Ragland with the arrest warrant for the Circuit Court case. That case involved a Level 4 felony count of dealing in methamphetamine (meth). Ragland was being charged with the crime based on an alleged purchase of the illegal substance by a confidential informant. According to the case’s probable cause affidavit, Ragland sold 1.7 grams of meth to the informant in late September. Ragland allegedly met the informant on West Lake Road and then rode away on a bicycle. The operation was planned by Ptl. Ford working with Indiana State Police officers Barry Brown and Mike Bennett. Paperwork on the charge was filed with the court on December 16. When Ptl. Ford and Det. Herald found the man at the residence, the probable cause affidavit filed in the Superior Court case said Ragland was searched while being arrested. The officers said they found a syringe, a glass pipe coated with residue and three small baggies of meth in his pockets. Consequently, new charges filed December 19 reflect Level 6 felony possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Initial hearings were held on that Monday in both courts. In Circuit Court, Ragland’s case was appointed to a public defender, and his jury trial was set for April 11. Bail is $75,000 by corporate surety bond or $7,500 cash. In Superior Court, Ragland was given a trial date of March 7 and was again given the services of a public defender. Bail is $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash.