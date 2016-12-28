|Crothersville police seeking help to determine blame on truck fire labeled as arson
|Written by Marty Randall
|Wednesday, 28 December 2016 06:47
|
Crothersville police are seeking the public’s help in a case of arson that occurred in that community on December 15.
Crothersville Officer Matt Browning was dispatched to Howard’s Garage on North Kovener Street shortly after midnight that Thursday to investigate what was reported as a vehicle fire.
When he arrived at the business, the officer discovered an impounded Dodge pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.
The vehicle had been impounded a few months earlier in connection with an alleged leaving the scene of an accident case. The blaze is considered a case of arson. Anyone with any information about the fire is urged to contact Officer Browning or Capt. J.L. McElfresh of the Crothersville Police Department. Call them at 812-793-0049. Callers may remain anonymous.