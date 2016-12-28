Crothersville Officer Matt Browning was dispatched to Howard’s Garage on North Kovener Street shortly after midnight that Thursday to investigate what was reported as a vehicle fire.

When he arrived at the business, the officer discovered an impounded Dodge pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had been impounded a few months earlier in connection with an alleged leaving the scene of an accident case. The blaze is considered a case of arson. Anyone with any information about the fire is urged to contact Officer Browning or Capt. J.L. McElfresh of the Crothersville Police Department. Call them at 812-793-0049. Callers may remain anonymous.