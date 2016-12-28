Steven A. Cooney, 30, appeared for his initial court hearing before Judge Roger Duvall in Scott Circuit Court early on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 21.

Judge Duvall accepted the man’s plea of not guilty to Level 3 felony aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent, Level 6 felony criminal recklessness and two counts of Level 5 battery.

Bail was set at $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $10,000 cash, and a protective order preventing Cooney from having any contact with the injured child was served on him.

Cooney allegedly confessed to having shot a BB gun into a box springs leaning against a wall of the family’s mobile home. The child was hiding behind the box springs and was struck in the left temple of her head. Det. Brian Busick of the Indiana State Police reported in the case’s probable cause affidavit that doctors at the Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville said the BB was embedded too deeply in the child’s brain to be removed.

When paperwork was prepared on December 15 for the charges to be filed, the child was still hospitalized and was listed in serious condition.

Cooney is now an inmate at the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg.

An initial date of April 11 was scheduled by Judge Duvall for his trial. Cooney’s case was assigned to a public defender.