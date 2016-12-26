Fueled by sophomore Drew Buhr's 33-point performance, the Austin Eagles pulled away in the second half to defeat rival Scottsburg, 77-61, in the third place game of the Scott County Invitational boys high school tournament at Meyer Gym.



Burr scored 15 points in a huge fourth quarter, making six straight free throws to ice the contest, and added six three-point field goals. Only five Eagles scored in the game as Trevor McIntosh had 17, while John Ashby and Nathan Lovell chipped in 11 and ten points respectively.



Scottsburg took a 20-12 lead after the first quarter and expanded it to 11 in the second stanza as the Warriors began a brief run. But the Eagles rallied to have the game tied at the intermission with a 27-19 quarter. Austin led by eight points after three quarters, 57-51, and then doubled up the Warriors 20-10 in the final period as Burr scored 15 of those points. Austin had seven turnovers while Scottsburg committed 11.



Just five players broke into the scoring column for Scottsburg as well with sophomore guard Mitchell Prince netting a game high 23 for the Warriors. Sophomore forward Jimmy Neace had 16 and senior forward Mitchell Meagher had 15.



The win moves Austin to 3-6 overall while the loss drops Scottsburg to a 3-6 overall record.