The Rock Creek Academy Lions exploded to a 16-5 first quarter lead and then held off the Scottsburg Warriors, 82-71 in a semifinal matchup of the Scott County Invitational at Meyer Gym.



The Lions led wire to wire in the contest and were ahead 36-27 at halftime. The Warriors cut the lead to four points in the final quarter but would get no closer as Rock Creek pulled away in the final minutes to record the win, out scoring Scottsburg 24-13 from the free throw line for the game.



The Lions got big scoring games from junior guard Terrance Browning with 24 points and senior swing man Anthony Harris who chipped in 15. Three other double figure scorers were all seniors as Malcom Graves and Max Vogel netted 12 points each and Daon Alexander had 11.



The Warriors had another big night out of senior forward Mitchell Meagher who led all scorers with 26 points before fouling out. Sophomore guard Mitchell Prince had 17 points while junior guard Casey Smith contributed 11.



The victory puts Rock Creek, 5-4, into the title game off the Scott County Invitational against Christian Academy at 8 p.m. Thursday in Meyer Gym. The loss drops Scottsburg to 3-5 overall and into the 3rd place game against rival Austin at 6 p.m. Thursday in Meyer Gym.



