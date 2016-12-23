Utilizing a balanced scoring attack and forcing 22 turnovers, the Scottsburg Warriors defeated the Crothersville Tigers, 86-48, in the opening round of the Scott County Invitational held at Meyer Gym in Scottsburg.



The victory snapped a four game losing skid for the Warriors who led the game wire to wire by jumping out to a 26-10 first quarter lead that was expanded 50-19 (31 points) at halftime. The Warriors substituted early and often in the game as 12 players scored, led by senior Mitchell Meagher with 19 points along with sophomores Mitchell Prince and Jimmy Neace who had double figure scoring games with 14 and 10 respectively. The Tigers got the bulk of their scoring from two players as freshman Josh Thomas had 19 points to tie for game high. Sophomore Lane Weinhorst had 14 points. Crothersville did outscore Scottsburg 20-15 in the third quarter. Scottsburg scored 71 points total in the other three quarters with 10 three point field goals and another solid free throw game making 14-of-19 from the charity stripe.



The non-conference victory raised the Warriors record to 3-4 on the season.



