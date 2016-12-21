The following is the arrest list for Floyd County through the early morning hours of Dec. 16. The list is provided weekly by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges, they are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For past arrest lists, be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com, click the news tab and The Banner Gazette.

12/5/2016 Mason T. Koetter, 19, New Albany, pointing a fire arm. Matthew K. Paul, 30, City-At-Large, false informing, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, auto theft (attempt). Courtney M. Blain, 27, New Albany, warrant: (DWS prior); possession of a syringe, possession of narcotic drug (heroine). Caleb R. Brown, 17, New Albany, warrant: (robbery resulting in bodily injury, robbery taking property from another). Jason W. Arnold, 36, Marengo, warrant: (VOP-OWI). Derek D. Rickard, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement (forcibly resists). Angela L. Milby, 37, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft). Eric S. King, 19, Salem, warrant: (court-ordered arrest).

12/6/2016 Mathew W. Veith II, 22, Elizabeth, OWI, OWI PER SE. James C. Tutt, 20, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-dealing marijuana). Jacob A. Gore, 19, Greenville, visiting a common nuisance. Dakota W. Pouw, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, dealing in marijuana. Laura K. Briscoe, 31, Greenville, operating while HTV. Misty A. Nichols, 34, Corydon, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug. Joanie R. Watson, 36, Henryville, theft. David B. Hoffman, 57, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-reckless driving). Elizabeth A. Summers, 33, Louisville, theft (prior), criminal trespass. Darnell D. Bussey, 33, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-domestic battery, resisting law enforcement); theft. 12/7/2016 Elizabeth J. Stivers, 19, Floyds Knobs, maintaining a common nuisance, OWI (narcotic). Charles C. Seidenfaden, 26, Lanesville, warrant: (VOP-theft). Vell I. Hughey, 20, New Albany, false informing. Jennifer R. Nall, 36, City-At-Large, warrant: (FTA-theft). Cathy A. Vanmeter, 24, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-theft). David P. Bowman, 33, Otisco, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended). Pamela L. Walker, 35, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-dealing in cocaine) x2. Dana R. Lewis, 48, New Albany, warrant: (C.O.A.) 12/8/2016 Dawson L. Hendricks, 25, Shepherdsville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession without permit. Isaac N. Nasseem, 20, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, O.W.I. narcotics. Holly M. Grier, 49, Borden, OWI refusal. Edward D. Reinhart, 48, Louisville, offenses relating to registration. Kayla M. Strong, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine. Nathan D. Vanhorn, 29, Louisville, theft. Heather N. Burton, 33, Sellersburg, warrant: (theft). Elizabeth A. Erb, 32, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance. Gary L. Molck, 32, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-theft). Aaron M. Nichols, 28, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia. Jonathan A. Hartman, 37, Jeffersonville, burglary, theft. Jeremy T. Whitaker, 37, New Albany, burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine. Kay M. Thompson, 32, Clarksville, theft.

12/9/2016 Derek E. Sheffield, 21, Lanesville, OWI, OWI per se. Raymond L. Stephens, 32, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-auto theft, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without license). Marlena N. Denton, 23, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance). Cory A. Blocker, 39, Greenville, warrant: (FTA-fishing/hunting/trapping/chasing/on private land without land-owner consent). Rick L. Stemle, 63, New Albany, O.W.I. Over .149, O.W.I. Robert L. Faith, 32, French Lick, warrant: (FTA-auto theft, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended prior). 12/10/2016 Kevin D. Thompson, 40, Charlestown, possession of syringe. Josie C. Leonard, 25, Charlestown, possession of syringe. Travis W. Barrett, 37, Charlestown, OWI, OWI .08 or more. Jason D. Mccluskey, 31, New Albany, OWI, OWI .08 or more. Mae J. Neel, 34, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe).

12/11/16 Mikel S. Cleek, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-receiving stolen auto parts). John T. Henderson, 34, Greenville, OWI .08 or more, OWI manner that endangers Kristen R. Ferrentino, 28, Palmyra, OWI PER SE .08% or higher.

12/12/2016 Krystin P. Jordan, 28, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended with a prior). Dalton R. Smith, 22, Georgetown, warrant: (Court-ordered arrest). Cody L. Smith, 23, Underwood, Georgetown, warrant: (Court-ordered arrest). Mandy N. Mcintosh, 24, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass). James Douglas Gordon Brownlee, 26, Georgetown, warrant: (FTA-OWI .15% or more). Terry L. Leahigh, 28, New Albany, possession of syringe. Douglas L. Cooper, 36, City-At-Large, possession of syringe. Antwone Jennings, 31, City-At-Large, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). 12/13/2016 Krystyna D. Eubank, 24, Hanover, auto theft, false informing, DWS prior. Richard A. Waterbury, 47, New Albany, OWI, OWI .15% or more. Nicholas C. Sudduth, 21, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana). Deanna A. McPheeters, 31, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating without receiving a license). Hannah B. Matthews, 22, Charlestown, possession of syringe, possession of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine. Brian L. Leezer, 26, Charlestown, theft. Derango L. Davis, 25, New Albany, domestic battery in presences of minor. Michael F. Kuhner, 40, Taylorsville, Ky., warrant: (FTA-theft). Ronald K. Cook II, 52, Georgetown, warrant: (OWI prior, OWI .15% or more, OWI endangerment). 12/14/2016 Anthony L. Self, 40, Louisville, needs waiver signed. Kevin M. Seay, 25, Pekin, OWI, OWI .15% or more. Shawn E. Sprinkle, 22, City-At-Large, warrant: (VOP-syringe). James M. Rubey, 71, Scottsburg, court-ordered arrest. Ronnie R. Russell, 39, Edmonton, Ky., warrant: (counterfeiting, perjury). Cody D. Gowan, 25, Sellersburg, 25, Corydon, (FTA-visiting a common nuisance). Michael D. Sphire, 64, Lanesville, OWI BAC .15% or more.

12/15/2016 Christopher D. Sprinkle, 25, New Albany, warrant: (FTA—resisting law enforcement with vehicle). Jaquan R. Duggard, 35, Louisville, warrant: (Check deception). Jaquan T. Winburn, 19, New Albany, warrant: (sexual misconduct with a minor x2.) Cynthia N. Lynch, 28, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia). Cody J. Bell, 32, New Albany, needs waiver signed. Jason W. Arnold, 36, Marengo, warrant: (VOP-OWI). Misty J. Carlisle, 24, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). 12/16/2016 Darren L. Perkins, 53, New Albany, OWI, OWI per se. Marty S. Thompson, 35, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-burglary).