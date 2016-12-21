By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent



Coming into their girl’s basketball team on Thursday night, Dec. 15, the Crothersville Lady Tigers have beaten almost everybody on their schedule; however, they have not beaten the West Washington Lady Senators this year. On the Tigers home floor, the Senators were able to pick up their second win over the Tigers this year with a 65-57 road win. The Senators are the only team to beat the Tigers twice this year. “It was a huge win for us,” WW Coach Darrin Russell said. “We beat Crothersville the first game of the year and they have only lost one other game since and they are on a huge winning streak and are playing with a lot of confidence. “They have probably one of the best 1A players in this area in (Kat) Katrina Christian. We knew we would have our hands full with her, but our kids stepped up and played really well, defensively and offensively. A big key for us was our conditioning by getting up and down the floor and I think they got tired late in the second half.” Once the game started, 5’8” senior forward Ryana Watson got her game face on and took control. She scored her teams’ first five points of the game that forced a 5-5 tie. Cora Miller, Watson and Hattie Griffits scored six straight for the 11-7 lead. Later in the quarter, the Tigers took an 18-17 lead, but Watson and Maddie Bowsman hit back-to-back shots to take a 21-18 first quarter lead. Watson scored 10 first quarter points. The Tigers battled back in the second quarter as they outscored the Senators 16-11 and Christian was able to get open and drain a 3-pointer with no time left to give her team the 34-32 lead at halftime. That would be the last lead for the Tigers as the Senators opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run led by Watson to lead 40-34. The Senators outscored the Tigers 25-11 to open up a 57-45 lead. “I got a feeling that us and Crothersville will be playing at some point in the sectional,” Russell said. “Sometimes when are not used to playing at that speed you feel like you hit a wall and commit turnovers and then things kind of snowballed on them. “It was important for our girls to come over here and see what we could do. Kat’s three just before the half gave them momentum and our girls we down at the half, but I said we were fine and have played well.” “Now we find out now if the schedule we have been playing pays off because we have played some really good teams.” Crothersville found some offense in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome West Washington. Christian scored 10 of her teams’ 12 fourth quarter points. Watson led all scorers with 31 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double, while Miller chipped in 13 points. Christian led the Tigers with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The Senators outrebounded the Tigers 41-37. “Ry plays really well when she is relaxed,” Russell said. “She was almost putting too much pressure on herself at the beginning of the year. We have had some talks and she has settled down. She had a huge game tonight. She is our senior leader and that’s what we needed this year for a senior to be that leader. “We may have five girls that start but we have seven girls that can be legitimate starters. The girls that came off bench gave us some time. I thought our bench played well tonight by letting our defense know where the shooters were at.” Crothersville won the junior varsity game 36-32. Rian Russell and Jerrica Shocke led the Senators with eight points apiece. West Washington fell to 9-7 on the year after losing 62-61 to Hauser on Saturday, Dec. 17.