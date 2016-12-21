Information was released this week about a three-vehicle crash on State Road 56 West on December 12 that injured four people. Reports filed with the Sheriff’s Department also included three other mishaps which caused injuries to an additional four people. In the Monday, December 12, accident, a 2006 Nissan Altima being driven west by Tyler D. Booth, 20, Scottsburg, struck the rear of a 1999 Buick LeSabre operated by Mathew A. Martin, 26, Pekin. The rear-end impact caused the LeSabre to strike the rear of a 2012 Dodge Caravan being driven by Philip E. Hawk, 61, Pekin. Hawk was behind a fourth vehicle, whose driver was trying to turn onto Zion Road. That vehicle was not involved in the pileup. Booth experienced head pain and had cuts on a hand, but Deputy Joe Guarneri noted in his report that he refused treatment by Scott County EMS personnel at the scene. Hawk said he had leg pain, but he too refused medical treatment, the deputy stated. Martin and his passenger, Bailey J. Bateman, 23, Salem, were also injured. Martin suffered neck pain, and Bateman was listed with back pain. Each was transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg. The Nissan and LeSabre were towed from the scene. Deputy Guarneri estimated property damage at up to $50,000. He also listed “following too closely” as a contributing factor in the mishap. The officer was assisted at the scene by Deputy Rex Herald and Detective Paul Clute. Deputies also investigated a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 11, which occurred just before 12 midnight on Crothersville Road 1,900 feet west of Jack Morgan Road. Officers dispatched were Deputy Hartman and Deputy J. Watterson. They found the driver, identified as Zachary Doty, 23, Madison, at a home near the accident scene. Doty said he didn’t recall how the accident happened, remembering being upside-down and trapped in the 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup he had been driving eastward. The pickup truck had apparently left the road and entered a deep drainage ditch bordering the road before turning over. Doty said he managed to get out of the pickup and then walked to the nearest house to seek help. Doty also allegedly said he had consumed some whiskey before driving. He was transported by Scott County EMS to the local hospital. Later, he was transferred to University of Louisville Hospital because of the facial injuries he had suffered in the crash. The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. Property damage in this accident was estimated at up to $25,000. Ice on the road apparently was a factor in a one-vehicle accident that injured a driver on Tuesday, December 13. Asya L. Nation, 16, Scottsburg, was driving a 2002 Chevy Trail Blazer east on Leota Road when she encountered the ice. The SUV skidded and struck a guardrail just before 7:30 a.m. The point of impact was about 75 feet east of Frontage Road. Deputy Guaneri said in his report that the girl suffered minor facial bleeding. No medical attention was listed. Property damage was listed at up to $5,000. Two people were hurt in a Thursday, December 15, mishap on Thomastown Road about 3,000 feet south of York Road. Clyde L. Noble, 23, had been driving his 2003 Saturn LS south on Thomastown Rd. when he encountered a red, northbound pickup truck at a bridge. He told Deputy Hartman that he was forced out of his lane because of the truck, and his car struck a county-owned guardrail. He said the pickup did not stop and that he thought the other driver did not realize his car had hit the guardrail. Noble was not injured, but his two passengers experienced back pain after the crash. They were identified as Frederick R. Noble, 28, and Robert L. Noble, 18, both of Austin. Each was assisted at the scene by Scott County EMS and then transported to the local hospital. His vehicle was badly damaged and was towed from the scene. Property damage, including the guardrail, was listed at up to $50,000.