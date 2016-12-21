By Evan Saylor

Special Correspondent



Friday night saw a huge rivalry matchup between two teams with very high hopes for the season. The Floyd Central and Providence rivalry is not inclusive in just basketball but rather extends to every sport. The atmosphere of any rivalry game is special but the Floyd, Providence game is one that not many cannot beat. Both teams were very optimistic about their chances of winning the game but in the end Floyd Central was able to knock down their shots, shut down Providence’s best player, and was able to put together runs when they needed them most. The game opened up with a very slow pace due to turnovers by both teams and only five points had been scored in the first four minutes of the game. Both Floyd and Providence looked very uneasy but eventually both teams were able to able find the bucket. “What you may not know if you don’t know Providence’s team is that Betz is one of the best players in Southern Indiana. He’s a fantastic player and Mathew Weimer did an unbelievable job on him,” said Todd Sturgeon head coach at Floyd Central Justin Betz a senior at Providence averages almost twenty points per game and is one of the quickest guards around. He was limited to only five points in their loss against FC. As it always does time and time again Floyd’s defense proved too much for great offensive teams like Providence. Providence didn’t have an answer defensively for Floyd’s nine 3 pointers on the night and couldn’t overcome the deficits that the Highlanders created for them. In the second quarter the game was mainly back and forth, a basket here and a basket there. However the game started to shift and Floyd outscore the Pioneers 19-5 from the last three minutes of the first half and into the first three minutes of the second half. That stretch for Floyd included five 3 pointers, a dunk, and many hard fought defensive stops. “Floyd came out in the third quarter and was able to jump out to that lead because of what they had done in the first half. I felt the momentum had carried over into the second half and that we played at a pace that was more favorable for them,” said Andrew Grantz head coach of Providence. The Highlanders held a 40-20 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter and looked to crush any hope that Providence had of winning the game and that a comeback at this stage was unlikely. Despite the complete control being in Floyd Central’s hands, Providence pushed back and ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run putting themselves at a much more manageable deficit of 13 points. “There was a stench there in the third quarter where we had made a little run but at that point we needed a near perfect game to get us back but instead we dug ourselves a hole,” said Andrew Grantz of Providence The old saying “too little too late” was exactly the theme of Providence’s night against FC. They repeatedly fouled Floyd as the game came to a close but at that point Floyd was able to knock down enough free throws to maintain their lead. Box Score: Floyd Central 9 25 40 59 Providence 7 16 27 41 Floyd Central’s leading scorers: Barnes 20, Gohmann 11, Weimer 8, Hobson 6, Shireman 5, Kimm 3, Winchell 3 and Apple 2. Providence’s leading scorers: Judd 16, Coker 10, Ebert 6, Betz 5, Morris 4. Floyd Central (3-1) hosts the Floyd Central Tournament and will face Franklin County in the first game on Thursday. Providence (6-1) plays Clarksville in the first game of the Silver Creek Tournament on the 29th