Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Santa arriving on a fire truck shortly there after.

The event is free.

Those in attendance will be treated to cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn.

Pekin First Baptist Church will lead the group in caroling and Scott Miller will be the DJ and emcee.

The Pekin Fourth of July Queen and her court will be on hand to help kids with crafts and passing out snacks.

Toys are being collected locally at Telemedia and the Dollar General Store.

One of the event’s organizers, Kim Bishop, said it’s always a special event.

“We hear from some of the people that this is the only Christmas some of these kids will get,” she said. “We (the fire department and the Town of Pekin) feel like that’s why this is such an important event.”

Last year more than 200 kids got the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap.

Pekin, the Fire Department, the Pekin FBC choir and the queen and her court and both Bob and Theresa McCarty, Bishop said the event couldn’t happen without a ton of help from volunteers.

“It takes a lot of people doing a lot of work to make this happen,” she said. “It’s always fun and the kids usually go home jacked up from all the sugar and fun!”

--George Browning