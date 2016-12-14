According to a press release issued by the Indiana State Police, around the first of November of this year, a five-year-old victim alleged to the Indiana Division of Family and Children that he/she had been the victim of child abuse.

Detective Wibbels was assigned the case and after investigating the case with the assistance of the Indiana Division of Family and Children was able to gather enough facts to file for an arrest warrant out of the Washington County Circuit Court.

The warrant was issued and served today on Styles for Child Molesting, Felony. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Washington County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Styles is just being charged and is innocent of the alleged charges until proven guilty in the court of law.

The investigation into the allegation continues.