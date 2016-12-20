A two-vehicle accident that happened just after 12 midnight on Sunday, December 18, injured a female passenger.

Chasity M. Cowan, 24, Austin, was a passenger in a 1992 Honda Accord being driven by Ryan K. Hash, 24, Scottsburg. Scottsburg Patrolman Shawn Hurt learned that Hash had been northbound and exiting the Circle K gas station west of the I-65 interchange.

As he pulled onto State Road 56 West, Hash told the officer that he didn’t see an eastbound 1992 Honda Civic being driven by Lonnie W. White, 57, Scottsburg.

The front of the Accord hit the passenger side of the Civic.

Cowan suffered head pain.

Contributing factors in the accident included failure to yield and the road surface, which was slick with rain and/or sleet.

Ptl. Hurt estimated property damage at up to $5,000. Patrolman Troy Ford assisted him at scene.