A free monthly food distribution is held each month at The Rock, the Scottsburg First Christian Church shelter house, which is located south of Scottsburg High School on the west side of U.S. Highway 31.

The distribution crew will be ready to serve food on Friday, January 20. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on the designated date.

Starting at that time, persons wishing to receive food can sign in and get a number. That number will be called when that person's turn in the distribution line is available. Hours for the distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon or until supplies are exhausted.

No smoking is allowed in or outside the building. Those needing to smoke must do so in their vehicles. People smoking on the grounds will be asked to leave.

Questions about the distributions should be directed to the Nelson Spaulding Community Clearinghouse by calling 812-752-0123.

-30-