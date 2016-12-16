Santa Claus is Coming to Crothersville on Saturday, December 17 at 6 p.m. during the Crothersville's 1st annual Christmas parade.

The paradewill begin on Moore Street and travel east to East Street then north to Bard Street, west to Preston Street, back south to Moore Street and end up up the Crothersville Fire Department.

The parade will be delivering Santa to meet all the community and take pictures with the kids.

Mrs Claus will be busy all week baking up cookies for the kids and kids at heart. The elves will be offering up cocoa and coffee as well. The event will conclude at 8 p.m.