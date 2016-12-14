By Alan Stewart

Special Correspondent



The last time Floyd Central New Albany on the hardwood – Dec. 12, 2003 – the first iPhone was still four years away from being released, Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor of California and a clown fish named Marlin was swimming around the ocean trying to find Nemo. All totaled, Floyd Central entered Friday night’s sellout game at New Albany having lost 18 consecutive matchups against its rival. Bulldog junior Romeo Langford made sure that number was pushed to 19. Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew was on hand in a sold-out arena as Langford pumped in 19 points in the first quarter and finished with a season-high 25 points with eight rebounds and two assists as the hosts led gate to wire and spanked Floyd Central, 65-42 to give the Highlanders their first loss of the young season. “We wanted to go through Romeo early,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon, who won his 499th game overall and 334th at NA, said. “You don’t have to be that smart to coach that and he got us off to a good start. Savion Southers also hit a couple of quick baskets that got us going and our defense was really, really good the whole first half.” The No. 1-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-2 lead, with a triple by Floyd’s Tyler Kimm ending the slide with 3:10 to go in the first. For the rest of the quarter, however, it was all Langford. New Albany’s top player scored the next 12 points for his club, which held Floyd Central without a field goal until 2:50 remained in the half. A Langford three-ball from about 28 feet splashed through the net to end the first quarter scoring at 26-7 in favor of the hosts. Offensively for the rest of the half, the Highlanders struggled with their adversary’s quickness and length. Floyd was 2-for-9 from the field and was out-rebounded 9-5 as New Albany increased the lead by six at the intermission, 41-16. Free throws by Matt Weimer and Luke Gohmann and a pair of deuces by Cobie Barnes were all the offense the visitors could muster in the period. New Albany held Floyd to just 26 percent shooting in the first half and forced 10 turnovers. “New Albany was spectacular in the first half,” Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “Their defense took us out of a lot of stuff. They got into us and turned us into something that we’re not. Until we get tough enough to handle that, really good athletic teams are going to do that to us.” Floyd Central hit its first two shots out of the break on buckets by Tyler Kimm and Weimer, as New Albany fired blanks on its first three offensive trips. The hosts’ futility was short-lived, however, as the Bulldogs scored the next nine points, including three of Savion Southers 10 points on the night, in taking a 50-20 lead. An old-fashioned three and a two-pointer by Trevor Apple temporarily helped Floyd’s cause, but the only question at that point is what the final point margin would be. Though the visitors outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, New Albany led 54-28 at the third stop and coasted the rest of the way. Cobie Barnes led the Highlanders in scoring with 11 points. Weimer had eight with Apple and Luke Gohmann each adding seven. Apple led his team with six rebounds. “It’s hard to simulate in practice with your JV team the length and athleticism they have. We talked about a lot of things that we needed to do to counter when their athletes get into us. But what’s the old adage in boxing? Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth. It was pretty obvious they just took it to us,” Sturgeon said. “Anyone who has watched us practice for the last month is not surprised by what happened tonight.” The Bulldogs finished 50 percent from the field (24-48) and 7-24 (29 percent) on threes, while Floyd Central hit 14 of 35 (40 percent) from the floor and 4-14 (26 percent) from deep range. Each club dropped in 10 points from the charity stripe, with Floyd at 10-16 (63 percent) and New Albany at 10-12 (83 percent). New Albany, which also got 10 points each from Savion Southers and Julien Hunter, won the battle on the glass, 30-17, and forced 14 turnovers while only giving up 10. “We have to be tougher but there are a lot of teams throughout the country when faced with that (first half) onslaught would have met a similar fate. They have one of the best players in the country who looked like it tonight and they have a coach who’s won 500 games. They have a pretty good thing going,” Sturgeon said. After facing the top team in Class 4A, Floyd Central has a full week off until its next game, a home matchup against the No. 2-ranked squad in Class 2A, Providence, on Friday night. NEW ALBANY 65, FLOYD CENTRAL 42 FCHSl 7 9 12 14—42 NAHS 26 15 13 11—65 Floyd Central (2-1, 0-1 HHC): Barnes 11, Weimer 8, Gohmann 7, Apple 7, Winchell 6, Kimm 3. New Albany (3-0, 1-0): Langford 25, Southers 10, Hunter 10, East 5, Hibbard 5, Murphy 4, Martin 3, Stanton 3. 3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Winchell 2, Kimm, Barnes); New Albany 7 (Langford 2, Martin, Stanton, East, Southers 2).