By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



They Floyd County Commissioners passed an ordinance at their December 6 meeting about 24-hour after they met jointly with the County Council regarding the transfer of $70 million from the sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital to the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. The ordinance would require a unanimous vote by the commissioners and the Floyd County Council to repeal it in the future. The motion was approved by Commissioners Steve Bush and Mark Seabrook. Commissioners Chuck Freiberger was not at the meeting due to family matters. Before the vote, Bush asked County Auditor Scott Clark, “In reference to the transfer of the money, where are we at with that?” “I have no comment regarding the transfer of the money,” Clark said. Bush then asked once the current CD, where the funds are presently are being held, expires on the 15th what the plan was for the funds. “At this time, I have no plans,” Clark said. “On December 15, will that money transfer to the Community Foundation on the 16th or how does that work?,” Bush asked. “I can’t answer that question,” Clark said. “Why can’t you answer that question?,” asked Seabrook. “I refuse to the answer the question for the treasurer. I am the auditor and she is the treasurer and that question should really go to her,” Clark said. Bush then pointed out that the original 30-day CD was established by Clark and County Treasurer Linda Berger. And then asked more about the recent 45-day CD. “The 45 CD, which I don’t want to speak for any other elected official, but I was not notified of that 45 day CD to continue, if you will. So, that was done by you and Mrs. Berger? Clark confirmed that. “”How can you not advise that the money will transfer or not? You have already said you all are working together,” Bush added. “I have not discussed the transfer of those funds with the treasurer regarding the transfer of those funds on the 15th. There are no plans that I am aware of unless she has made plans.” Seabrook fired back. “When will we discuss this? Because the end of the year is coming soon and you know it is a contentious issue. I don’t understand. There has been three votes to move this money. And there were some numbers given last night about how much money the county is losing each day because this has not been transferred. I would like a yes or no, up or down answer. When is this going to be transferred?” he said. “Let me ask this. When can you contact Mrs. Berger and tell us this money will be transferred?”

“I would suggest you contact Mrs. Berger yourself and ask her when it will be transferred,” Clark said. “You say this has been between you and Mrs. Berger. Why do I have to chase her all over the county? Listen, this is going to get hot. I am tired of this. It is a game. And I know it is a game. There was a vote taken by the council and the commissioners and it has been re-voted on by the commissioners and it is unanimous that it be transferred and they are going to take it to the next county council meeting. It seems to me that this is a violation of the will of the people.” But Clark said “I think I am working in the best interest of the people so I am going to disagree with you, Mr. Seabrook. At the same time, thank you for your comment.” Seabrook said “We are talking about $70 million. Is everyone too busy to talk about $70 million.” “I am going to plead with you, transfer the money or at least come in here with Mrs. Berger and tell us why you’re not going to transfer it. You are 50% of the problem and she is the other 50%,” said Seabrook. I am going to plead with you with tears in my eyes, put the money in the foundation like it was voted for and like it should be done. The commissioners also passed a motion that the money be transferred to the foundation when the CD expires on the 15th. “We do not want a further CD for this money. We want the money transferred,” Bush said. Motion passed 2-0